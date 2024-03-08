Report: Bayern Munich now leading the race to get Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso

There have been a laundry list of candidates linked with the Bayern Munich job to replace Thomas Tuchel after the end of this season, but Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is at the very top of that list.

Before the club announced Tuchel would be leaving after this season’s conclusion, Jürgen Klopp made the shocking announcement that this would be his last season as Liverpool manager, so the Merseyside outfit is now also in search of a new manager and has Alonso in their sights. He played for Liverpool earlier in his career and was apart of the side that won the famous 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan in Istanbul, Turkey.

Alonso has both personal affinities and connections with both Bayern and Liverpool, but, on paper, Liverpool has a lot more going for them right now then Bayern, but that’s largely in part to the amazing job Alonso is doing with Die Werkself. They still have not yet lost a league match and could very well become the first side since Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund to beat Bayern to the Meisterschale.

Per a recent update from Sky Sport journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Bayern currently leads Liverpool in the race to acquire Alonso, despite what previous reports might have been coming out of both England and Germany. “I thought Liverpool were ahead of Bayern two or three weeks ago, but now Bayern are moving quickly because they believe he’s the perfect coach for the future. At the moment Bayern are ahead of Liverpool. Xabi has a good relationship with Uli Hoeneß and Hoeneß decides what happens. They will do anything to get him,” Di Marzio explained on the Wettfreunde show (via @iMiaSanMia).

While what Di Marzio said does not exactly provide anything concrete, he alluded to the influence Hoeneß still has with some of the big decision-making processes the club has. He was a big factor in Bayern landing Tuchel, which was a project that did not quite work out the way the club wanted it to, but his influence was still a driving factor nonetheless. From Liverpool’s perspective, they might not have a Hoeneß-type figure in their front office or board room to help sway Alonso.

