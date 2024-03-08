Mathys Tel, Bayern Munich execs react to contract extension

Bayern Munich signed young attacker Mathys Tel to a contract extension that will keep him with the club through the 2028/29 season.

It was clearly a move that all parties wanted to get done as soon as possible — especially after rumors started to emerge that linked Tel to a move away from the club during the summer.

For new executive Max Eberl, keeping Tel was key to helping form the club’s next generation.

“We are very pleased that Mathys Tel has extended his contract with FC Bayern. He is an important building block for the future of this team, with him we already have the next generation of FC Bayern in our squad. Mathys came to Munich as a young player and, at the age of 18, has already gained important experience at the highest level. He will make a lot of exclamation marks — here, at FC Bayern,” Eberl said per a release from FCBayern.com.

Sporting director Christoph Freund said the contract extension for Tel was a strategic signing.

“Every club wants players like Mathys Tel: young, extremely talented, hungry and willing to learn. The naturalness of how he plays at this level at the age of 18 is something special,” Freund said. “We want the right mix in our squad, and Mathys plays an important role here. He knows what makes FC Bayern tick, he feels comfortable and at home — now we are taking the next steps together and looking forward to the coming years with him.”

As for Tel, the Frenchman is happy to remain in Bavaria.

“This contract extension means a lot to me. I’ve learned a lot at FC Bayern — on and off the pitch. Munich has become a home for me and my family, and the fans are also very important to me: without them I can’t be the player I am. When you play for FC Bayern, you always want to win all the titles, I want to score and prepare goals, play with heart and energy for FC Bayern and give everything for this club and its fans,” said Tel.

