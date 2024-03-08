Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Show Season 3, Episode 35 — Transfer updates on Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, and Jamal Musiala; Thoughts on Julian Nagelsmann’s rumored starting XI for Germany; and MORE!

Bayern Munich fans have some optimism after a season of frustration, but will these spry feelings go all for naught?

Now is the time for the Bavarians to make their final charge at the Bundesliga (longshot!) and the Champions League (avoid Manchester City and Real Madrid as long as you can and you have a chance!).

Even with all of that going on, there is plenty of other news to talk about and we will do just that on this episode of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Talking through the most recent transfer rumors surrounding Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, and Alphonso Davies.

How Thomas Tuchel mismanagement forced Bayern Munich’s hand with Mathys Tel.

The latest on Xabi Alonso.

Analyzing Julian Nagelsmann’s rumored starting XI for Germany at the EURO 2024 competition.

Discussing the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

