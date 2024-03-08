Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich praises outgoing coaching staff for not just sulking and quitting on the season

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has seen his name bandied about in the transfer rumor mill a lot of late.

That sort of thing comes with the territory when your team is not living up to expectations and when there is turmoil between the squad and the coach.

2024 has just been a hard year so far for the Bavarians.

That said, Kimmich noted that he appreciated how hard the lame duck coaching staff is working, despite the fact that they will all likely be out of jobs at the end of the season. Head coach Thomas Tuchel is officially leaving after the campaign ends, but that has not dampened the spirit or commitment of the staff.

“The situation is totally unusual for the coach and he’s really doing an outstanding job of it. Especially before this game [Lazio], but also before the game against Freiburg, the entire coaching staff was highly motivated. In their place you could approach the situation differently and say: ‘we don’t give a sh*t now’ — but we have to say that they’re doing a really great job,” Kimmich said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

That is a good sign for the rest of the season. If the coaches and players can work together in unison for the rest of this campaign, fans might finally see this group play to its potential.

