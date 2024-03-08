BFW Film Room: How Thomas Tuchel adapted against SS Lazio in the second leg

After a horrific set of games, Thomas Tuchel has once again found a system that works...

And it’s kinda weird. You’ll see.

Bayern Munich stared down elimination in the round of 16 after a 1-0 loss to SS Lazio in the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, having to turn over that deficit. However, everything came together perfectly on a night where both the coach and the players got it all right, scoring three and keeping Lazio from registering a single shot on target the entire game. For as much as I dislike Tuchel’s approach to the team in trying to bend the entire club to his will, I have always stated that Tuchel is a master of knockout games, and he displayed it on this night with a perfect adaptation to completely shut down Lazio’s advances while utilising the strengths of the individuals in attack to overturn the deficit.

Cryin’ won’t help you, prayin’ won’t do you no good: The changes in defense

When the levee breaks, mama, you got to move.

Tuchel’s tactical tinkerings were effectively established early in the first phase of build-up itself, with the first change being the shape itself. Instead of committing to either the back-four or the back-three, Tuchel elected to create a hybrid system. When Bayern were in their first phase of build-up, the wing-backs were pushed up the field while Leon Goretzka dropped into the defensive line in the left half-space to form a back-three alongside Eric Dier and Matthijs de Ligt. This allowed the wing-backs to push up further without sacrificing defensive solidity in the event of a Lazio counter-attack, and also gave the Bayern backline freedom to circulate the ball more.

The back-three especially opened up spaces in midfield as Lazio’s press now had to worry about three players for their front line to close down, often resulting in Aleksandar Pavlović and Jamal Musiala receiving passes from the centre-backs with time to turn and advance.

In fact, this was so effective that the centre-backs very rarely if ever went long from deep, a staple of Tuchel’s backlines so far. Almost all the progressive passes made by Dier, Goretzka and De Ligt were ones towards the centre rather than out wide, a complete U-turn from the previously touchline-heavy system of progression previously employed by Tuchel. However, this is not to say that the wing-backs were not involved, as they were still very important, but they were utilised when the situation presented itself rather being forced into the game.

In this example, De Ligt brought Joshua Kimmich into the game, and Lazio immediately pushed two players onto Kimmich (marked in purple) to try and smother him. Kimmich smartly found a pass to Pavlović, who had a shield of Lazio players around him (marked in white) but due to Bayern’s stretching of play, there was no one in range to block Pavlović’s eventual through ball to Thomas Müller on the shoulder of Alessio Romagnoli which launched Bayern’s third goal. Pavlović was given the smallest window of time and space by the backline’s expansive positioning, and utilised it to perfection: a recurring theme of this game and the most important factor in Bayern’s victory. The new roles for the defensive midfielders, advancing of the wing-backs and the individual talents of the players involved all came together to form a beautiful weave of system and style, creating a strong foundation for the rest of the team to go out and play their best game.

I’m gonna work the straw: The re-structuring of the attack

And make the sweat drip out of every pore.

With the backline having effectively three centre-backs in possession, the midfield structure needed to change, and it did. The centre-backs were relatively comfortable carrying the ball themselves, negating the need for a proper no6 defensive midfielder, but nonetheless when Lazio were pushed up, Pavlović dropped into the middle to pick up the ball and advance it on the half-turn. However most commonly, Pavlović would occupy spaces in areas behind Lazio’s press alongside a dropping Jamal Musiala, forming a ‘double pivot’ in the advanced area. The wing-backs would hold this line too, effectively creating a 3-4-3.

While Musiala often received on the same line as Pavlović, this is not to say he was a fixture in that pivot, but rather he would be exploring spaces between the lines and would momentarily drop to give Bayern an extra man in build-up before returning to his position or carrying the ball forward himself. This was especially prominent when Bayern advanced the ball into a wide area, with Musiala taking a variety of spaces, including making runs in behind the Lazio defense off the back of Harry Kane as well as occupying wide and half-spaces on the left to exchange the ball with Raphaël Guerreiro or take the defense on himself.

In this instance, we can see Musiala — who was originally occupying a deeper space marked in red to aid Pavlović — moving into an advanced position (marked in white) to make himself an option after Pavlović found Joshua Kimmich in space over the top. Musiala’s movement towards Pavlović dragged the Lazio midfield line towards his side, which opened up space on the opposite side for Pavlović to make the switch. Musiala continued his run and eventually had a shooting opportunity after the ball was squared to him.

In fact, the ‘switch’ was a very common occurrence for Bayern when advancing up the field, with Goretzka in particular finding Kimmich several times with audacious long-range switch passes. However the main proponent of this was still Pavlović, who very often received the ball from one side and quickly played it to the other to disorient Lazio’s structure.

A couple of things you might have noticed in these clips too are the positioning of the ‘wingers’ and the wing-backs. Unlike in previous games, the wingers were not consigned to the wide areas but rather occupied and received the ball in the half-spaces, narrowing in to better utilise the tight spaces between Lazio’s compact structure. Instead, the wing-backs would provide width, allowing Bayern to flood the box with bodies for crosses or squared balls, which is a direct reason for this goal. One of the players flooding the box must be special made note of, not just for his contribution to this goal but the systemic ramifications of his movement: Raphaël Guerreiro. While the wing-backs were happy to stay wide and try to orchestrate play from these areas, when the ball was with one wing-back out wide, the other would invert into the box, lingering around the far post or edge of the box before darting into the danger area as an extra man. This is Bayern’s latest ‘wildcard’ play, after Julian Nagelsmann used Leon Goretzka in such a role and Tuchel later adapted it to Leroy Sané before this, its latest edition in the form of Raphaël Guerreiro and Joshua Kimmich.

There is not much interesting to talk about tactically when it comes to Harry Kane, he did pretty much what you would expect of a well-rounded forward — he received between the lines with his back to goal to let runners in off his back (like we see in the above example) but when the ball was with one of the other forwards he would dart into the best positions himself, and he picked his spots perfectly as he poached two goals from situations in which the ball was loose in the box rather than creating something out of nothing from deep. A quiet but fantastic performance from him, this is exactly what you expect of a top level striker in a game like this. On the topic of Thomas Müller, I have nothing to say. The man is beyond explanation. In order to figure out his role, you have to look at every single attack Bayern undertook as a separate case as Müller’s role essentially just consists of him going where he wants to, and where he wants to go is never the wrong place to be because he predicts football the way a mathematician ‘predicts’ the answer to an elementary addition problem: they know the correct answer in half a second and they will give it to you whether you like it or not.

Beat me if you can, survive if I let you: The structure off the ball and the power of power

There’s no lyric here, just the toughest line from a man with a Criterion Collection of tough lines.

Unfortunately, even extended highlight reels tend not to feature clips of defenders doing their job, so footage for this section will be difficult to come by but we shall try our best, no matter how pixelated.

As the picture above showcases, Goretzka and De Ligt were dominant in the air. Lazio simply could not handle the two of them, and Goretzka in particular was a monster at defending corners, having cleared an innumerable number of aerial balls into the box both from open play and from set pieces. De Ligt was immeasurably valuable in the air too, not only defensively but also offensively as he was often the one getting his noggin on the corners which Kimmich whipped in. There is of course the second goal too, a thunderous De Ligt volley which was guided to its target by the missile re-direction system built into Müller’s already ridiculously advanced brain-holder. Lazio’s attack were simply unable to handle the physicality Bayern had at their disposal, with multiple incidents where a Lazio player went down in the box calling for a penalty in vain because it was quite clear they had just been fairly overpowered.

Out of possession, Bayern sat in a 4-4-2, with the centre-backs and wing-backs forming the deepest line, the midfield duo of Goretzka and Pavlović alongside Musiala and Sané forming the second bank of four and the first line of defense being the strike partnership of Kane and Müller. Kane and Müller pressed aggressively, and Musiala and Sané would push up to harass the opposing wing-backs. However Musiala and Sané were not in identical roles as while Sané’s tracks back were a lot more common in wide areas, Musiala was most often found trying to jostle for the ball in the centre as a third midfielder.

Another key point is that Bayern did not just press, but rather they pressed. Tuchel did away with the mid block and instead employed an extremely aggressive press and counter-press, ramming Lazio into their own box by closing space almost immediately. The counter-press was especially effective as unlike Tuchel’s previously expansive play, the attackers were narrower on the ball this game which positioned them closer to each other and allowed for easy constriction of the Lazio player on the ball by completely smothering them and forcing a clearance or a turnover in an advanced area.

Aiding the press and counter-press was the positioning of Pavlović, who often pushed up the field and brought the wing-backs with him to further restrict the space, aided by Goretzka’s conservative positioning. This resulted in Pavlović winning the ball back multiple times in the middle or aiding a press which did win the ball back eventually. It is important to note Goretzka here, as his screening and defense-first approach to his positioning was what allowed the whole team to move up the pitch and push Lazio backwards.

Crawling back to you: What makes this system so fascinating

Ever thought of calling when you’ve had a few? ‘Cause I always do.

This all seems well and good, but what exactly makes this tactic ‘weird’? Well, I’ve got a revelation for you.

This is not Thomas Tuchel. This is Julian Nagelsmann.

A back-four off the ball which shifts into a back-three on the ball? Nagelsmann.

All forwards in narrow spaces to pick apart the block with aggressive counter-pressing, and width being provided by wing-backs who invert into the box when the ball is on the opposite side? Nagelsmann.

Centre-backs carrying the ball forward to force a press then playing it to a deep midfielder to release? Nagelsmann.

Getting the ball to one edge of the box then quickly switching it to the other? Nagelsmann.

Of course, these are not things invented by Nagelsmann, but when all put together, this is the most Nagelsmann-esque tactic we’ve seen this season from any coach, including Nagelsmann himself.

One of the most Nagelsmann things of Tuchel to do is a tactical innovation. Now this is not a completely new idea by any means — god knows Tuchel would never do such a thing — but rather, it’s been pretty well utilised by RB Leipzig in recent months, amongst a few other teams. I’m talking about what I would like to refer to as the ‘reverse John Stones’.

Last season, Pep Guardiola re-imagined Stones’ role, turning him into a defender off the ball who brought the ball out of defense and became a midfielder when Manchester City were in possession. Tuchel has reversed this, with Goretzka’s role being a midfielder off the ball who drops into the defense in possession and allows others to push further forward. This is similar to a system employed by Marco Rose at RB Leipzig, who has utilised Kevin Kampl — and sometimes Xaver Schlager — in a role where they drop from midfield to the left side of defense. However, this has not been accompanied with a change in shape in Leipzig’s case, occurring mostly to let David Raum bomb forward. In Bayern and City’s cases however, the entire team’s shape changes when Goretzka or Stones change their position. While I discussed this in bits and pieces over the course of this piece, I wanted it to call it out by itself as I think this change was the single most important tactical nuance of the entire game, and Goretzka’s performance was nothing short of game-defining.

Kane may have taken the public's plaudits for his plunderous putts, but I think Goretzka’s unglamourous guarding of the team’s shape and Pavlović’s pragmatic but precise manipulation of Lazio’s structure were just as if not more important. More than just the individuals however, it was the team as a whole that rose to the occasion. Not a single player put in a subpar or even average performance, throwing everything at this game to dig out a dazzling, dominant win. A persistent, perfect game from every player in a pivotal part of the season, showcasing great power paired with a strong sense of purpose and principles.

What did you make of the game? Is there anything we missed? Let us know in the discussion below.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s recent form, transfer strategy, coaching search, and also some takes on Julian Nagelsmann’s potential XI for the German national team? Then check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show on Spotify or below: