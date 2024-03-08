Even with a down year, Harry Kane was better off at Bayern Munich than he would have been with Manchester United

English pundit Michael Owen has been critical of Bayern Munich star Harry Kane on multiple occasions, but Owen recently inferred that the striker would have been better served in the Premier League with Manchester United than in Bavaria.

Didi Hamann disagreed with that take.

“I can hear what Mike is saying, or what he wants to say but you shouldn’t underestimate the size of the club. It’s a huge club and I think the other option was to go to Manchester United. He’s probably got another two or three good years but in your mid 30s it becomes very hard for the forwards to score goals because you lose a bit of pace and things become harder,” Hamann told BoyleSports, who offered the latest Premier League odds. “If he had gone to Manchester United, what are the chances of him winning the league there? I think the chances are next to nothing. I can’t see United winning the league in the next three seasons at least.

“Kane made the decision to come here and going abroad is always a good experience to broaden your horizon and learn a new language. There are reasons for and against, it’s just a shame that he might end up without a trophy in his first season because that was the main reason he came here.”

Trophy possibilities this season aside, Kane has enjoyed a very successful individual tenure so far with Bayern Munich. Next season, though, the Englishman will have to get that elusive first trophy or his critics are going to come crawling out of the woodwork with louder voices than ever before.

