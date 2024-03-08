Bayern Munich’s Max Eberl not ceding Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid just yet

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies seems to be signed, sealed, and delivered with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Given the actions of his agent, it has been extremely hard to disguise the legitimate possibility that Davies is open to a move away from Bavaria.

Aside of Real Madrid, who is the clear frontrunner for get the Canadian, FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, Manchester City, and Liverpool are also in the mix for Davies should something fall apart between the 23-year-old and Los Blancos.

Even with all of that heavyweight competition, new Bayern Munich board member Max Eberl is not ready to give up on retaining Davies just yet.

When asked whether he had spoken to Davies about a new contract extension, Eberl said he had not, but that he does have hope to get something done per Az journalist Maximilian Koch:

Bayern’s sports director Max #Eberl @Abendzeitung when asked whether he had spoken to Alphonso #Davies about a contract extension: “No, I haven’t.” Is there hope that Davies will extend it after all? “I always have hope - I won’t give it up.” #FCBayern #rmalive

Eberl has the right attitude, but this could also be a situation where Davies is too far gone. It does at least appear as if Eberl is planning on a meeting to determine where everyone stands.

Can he convince Davies to continue his journey for another stretch in Bavaria?

