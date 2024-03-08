Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool, Manchester City locked in battle for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich; City confident on Jamal Musiala signing; Erling Haaland to transfer?; FC Barcelona to sell Pedri?; Manchester United to focus on Joshua Zirkzee?; and MORE!

The noise keeps getting louder about a move to England for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich:

Liverpool were linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich in January and are reportedly set to try again for him in the summer. The 29-year-old has won everything there is to win with the German giants and it’s thought that he would be open to joining a Premier League club. A versatile player, the German international can play as a right-back as well as a midfielder, which would be useful for Liverpool should they decide to move Trent Alexander-Arnold into the middle. As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Manchester City are also big admirers of Kimmich and could potentially rival Liverpool for his signature. Pep Guardiola knows the experienced centre-mid well from their time together at the Allianz Stadium and they remain on good terms. However, reports from Germany suggest that the Reds are currently leading the race for his signature. According to Schwabische Zeitung, Kimmich is leaning towards leaving Bayern Munich this summer so he can become a ‘real legend’ like Toni Kroos. It’s claimed that a move to Liverpool ‘would be predestined for a fighter like Kimmich.’ He is under contract until 2025 and Bayern will demand a minimum of £65m for him. The Reds are likely to be in the market for a new midfielder in the summer should injury-plagued star Thiago leave the club, as expected. Kimmich would certainly be a fine replacement for Thiago and has the quality to slot straight into the Merseyside club’s starting XI.

However, CaughtOffside (as captured by 90Min.com) is reporting that Liverpool could actually be the frontrunner for Kimmich:

Liverpool are currently behind Manchester City in the race to sign Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich this summer. Barcelona are also interested in the midfielder.

Kimmich leaving Bayern Munich would be a blow to the locker room power structure. As players like Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller get older, there will be a leadership void — especially given some of the other players rumored to be looking for an exit from the club.

Kimmich’s season could almost be thrown out the window. For the first time in his career, he had a coach who did not care for his game and openly talked of replacing him. The effect that something like that has on a player’s psyche is immense.

Whether anyone in the online horde chasing him out of town likes it or not, Kimmich will likely get another year to prove Bayern Munich is the club where he belongs. If he fails then, a move to England would likely be his next stop.

For a guy who was largely an afterthought at Bayern Munich for most of the season, Thomas Müller is still doing some amazing things:

Most chances created from open play per 90 in the #UCL this season (300+ mins):



◎ 3.46 - Thomas Müller

◎ 3.01 - Jude Bellingham

◎ 2.90 - Jack Grealish

◎ 2.80 - Vinícius Júnior

◎ 2.69 - Luka Modric pic.twitter.com/FnsHgYj03E — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 6, 2024

Another rumor surrounding a Bayern Munich player is the one that points Jamal Musiala to a return to England:

According to latest reports, Manchester City are becoming more and more certain that they will sign Jamal Musiala in the summer. The Bayern Munich offensive midfielder is a target for Liverpool and Chelsea as well, but the Premier League winners may outwit them. Although Liverpool are reportedly a fan of the midfielder, Man City are reportedly growing more confident about signing him. Chelsea are also interested, although they might not have a genuine chance of a transfer until they qualify for Europe.

At some point, it is fair to hypothesize that Musiala will want to take a run at proving himself in the Premier League...but when? With a contract that runs through 2026, Bayern Munich likely has a year before it needs to really apply pressure on the youngster for a contract extension.

Bayern Munich fans have some optimism after a season of frustration, but will these spry feelings go all for naught?

Now is the time for the Bavarians to make their final charge at the Bundesliga (longshot!) and the Champions League (avoid Manchester City and Real Madrid as long as you can and you have a chance!).

Even with all of that going on, there is plenty of other news to talk about and we will do just that on this episode of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Talking through the most recent transfer rumors surrounding Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, and Alphonso Davies.

How Thomas Tuchel mismanagement forced Bayern Munich’s hand with Mathys Tel.

The latest on Xabi Alonso.

Analyzing Julian Nagelsmann’s rumored starting XI for Germany at the EURO 2024 competition.

Discussing the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Former Bayern Munich Benjamin Pavard has had a fine season with Inter Milan and some are attributing his success to a renewed sense of confidence:

Former Sevilla and Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Benoit Tremoulinas feels that Benjamin Pavard has regained confidence at Inter Milan. Speaking to the press, via FCInter1908, Tremoulinas praised the 27-year-old for the form he has shown since joining the Nerazzurri last summer. The Frenchman arrived just a couple days before the transfer deadline shut. He moved to Inter from Bayern Munich. Pavard came in as a player who already had a big reputation. After all, the former Lille and Stuttgart defender had already won the World Cup with France in 2018. He started in every match of the knockout stages in that tournament. Moreover, Pavard had also been a regular starter for much of his time at Bayern. The Frenchman helped the Bavarian giants to win four Bundesliga titles, as well as the Champions League. But it eventually became clear that Pavard was pushing to leave Bavaria. The 27-year-old was not happy with the tactical role that he had at Bayern. And he was searching for a new challenge. That is exactly what Inter have provided for Pavard. The former Bayern defender has slotted into a new team with a new tactical system. And in return, Pavard is playing a big role in helping Inter to push to win the Serie A title. This would be his fifth successive league title as a player, and in a new division this time around. Former midfielder Tremoulinas said of Pavard that “He’s not playing at the level he was at the World Cup. He’s regained his confidence at Inter,” he went on. The former French international argued that “Even if we ask him to play on the right, and even if he plays deeper, with the confidence he has at Inter, he’ll do his duty.” “That’s certain,” Tremoulinas added.

Erling Haaland is a player who most teams would want.

Now, the former Borussia Dortmund star could be on the move once again. A long-rumored transfer to Real Madrid might be back on the table:

Erling Haaland could leave Manchester City next summer when Pep Guardiola’s contract expires. City have an agreement to sell Haaland to Real Madrid for a certain fee in 2025.

You know...it would still be pretty cool to see Erling Haaland wearing red at the Allianz Arena.

Hot off the heels of its Champions League win over Lazio, Bayern Munich will host Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga this weekend.

The Bavarians will be looking to build some momentum and take one last (improbable) run at somehow knocking Bayer Leverkusen from its perch atop the Bundesliga table. Bayern Munich would need a whole hell of a lot of help for that happen, but at a minimum, the Bavarians can seek to tighten things up for the Champions League quarterfinals.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table and their recent trends.

A rundown of Bayern Munich’s injury situation.

A discussion on why Thomas Tuchel should not change too much from how he operated against Lazio.

A guess at Tuchel’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

FC Barcelona star Pedri has had an unfortunate injury history, while also being a long-term transfer target of Bayern Munich.

Could Pedri’s brittle status eventually lead him to Bayern Munich or elsewhere? It looks like it:

Surprisingly, Barcelona have not ruled out a sale of star playmaker Pedri due to his woeful injury record in recent years.

How bad is Pedri’s injury record? Well, per Transfermarkt, Pedri has missed an astonishing 75 games and 436 days of action since the start of the 2021/22 season.

With Mathys Tel off of the market, Manchester United is reportedly going to target former Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee:

Manchester United scouts watched over Joshua Zirkzee during Bologna’s crucial 2-1 win away at Atalanta on Sunday. The Dutchman scored the equaliser from the penalty spot as his side gained crucial ground in the race for a top-four place.

Meanwhile, Gazzetta dello Sport has a potential cost for Zirkzee and also says that Arsenal FC wants the former Bayern Munich striker:

Zirkzee is expected to cost in the region of £68m and is also attracting interest from Arsenal.

In a game that Bayern Munich absolutely needed to win, the Bavarians out up a 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League.

The victory gave Bayern Munich a 3-1 win on aggregate, which propelled the team into the next round of the Champions League — and also allowed fans to exhale...very deeply.

Let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI and what surprised us with his selections.

A rundown of the scoring.

Tuchel’s tactics worked! Bayern Munich played with great urgency! The players lived up to their collective potential.

Thomas Müller and Matthijs de Ligt carried the team.

Aleksandar Pavlović is looking more and more like a keeper as he gains more experience.

Joshua Kimmich and Raphaël Guerreiro thrived in their roles (but, yeah, that is probably not sustainable).

Give Eric Dier some credit.

Some thoughts about what where Bayern Munich goes from here — for at least one day, we got to see what this team should have looked like all season.

VfB Stuttgart would like to acquire Deniz Undav from Brighton & Hove Albion permanently:

⚪️ News #Undav: VfB Stuttgart would like to sign him permanently in the summer. However, not at any price. Because it will be an expensive package anyway.



➡️ Undav, he feels happy and would also like to stay but at this stage he is demanding a significant salary increase for… pic.twitter.com/AHDGERtX09 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 6, 2024

⚪️ News #Undav: VfB Stuttgart would like to sign him permanently in the summer. However, not at any price. Because it will be an expensive package anyway. ➡️ Undav, he feels happy and would also like to stay but at this stage he is demanding a significant salary increase for his signing ➡️ The release clause in the summer is currently between €13-15m / @OfficialBHAFC But: Top relation between @VfB and Undav, talks ongoing! ⚠️ After 15 goals and 5 assists this season yet, Julian Nagelsmann wants to nominate him for the upcoming matches against and . Well deserved. @SkySport_Ben | @_dennisbayer | @SkySportDE

Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich, Matthijs de Ligt, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané, and Harry Kane were all names to WhoScored.com’s Champions League Team of the Week: