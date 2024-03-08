Report: Bayern Munich gathers list of Xabi Alonso alternatives as Thomas Tuchel set to depart

If Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is interested in the Bayern Munich job, he is keeping his lips sealed about it.

And who can blame him. The Spaniard is one of the biggest names on the market and can expect to have his pick of jobs whenever he wants to leave. For now, he is managing Die Werkself through a special season with a monumental task ahead — to be the ones to end Bayern’s 11-year reign at the top of the Bundesliga.

But if not Alonso, then who? Sport Bild has the scoop on Bayern’s possible alternatives. Via @iMiaSanMia:

Since Xabi Alonso has not signalled his willingness to join Bayern yet, Max Eberl and Christoph Freund are exploring alternatives and checking various parameters: Is a coach available? How much would he cost? What ideas would he have for the squad? What about his coaching staff? Sebastian Hoeneß is high on the list. Some of the people in charge see him as a ‘real alternative’ to Alonso. Meanwhile, names like Roberto De Zerbi and Roger Schmidt are ‘outsiders’ [@altobelli13, @cfbayern]

There seems to be little question that Alonso is top of the wish list. But that could be not only for Bayern, but other top clubs like Liverpool FC or even Real Madrid.

And with a family connection to Bayern legend Uli, Sebastian Hoeneß — currently managing VfB Stuttgart to an impressive third-place position in the league, above the likes of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig — could be the name to watch.

