Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel “could imagine a return to Chelsea” says noted German journalist

According to Christian Falk, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is already thinking of potential destinations when he leaves the club this summer. A return to his former club Chelsea FC (and the Premier League in general) is apparently on the cards, though the 50-year-old would prefer a move to Manchester United for some reason.

As reported in our Wednesday Show „Englische Woche“: Thomas Tuchel (50) can imagine returning to Chelsea. But his primary goal is Manchester United pic.twitter.com/LyWW5Xluwa — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 7, 2024

Chelsea have been a mess since Tuchel left, hiring Graham Potter and then sacking him after little more than half a season. Their current coach, former PSG and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, has not fared much better — the Blues currently languish in 11th place, putting them in the bottom half of the Premier League table with a literal billion dollar squad.

It’s easy to see why Chelsea would want Tuchel back. It’s harder to figure out why Tuchel would want to go back there. He was reportedly not a fan of the club’s new owners and clashed with them on numerous occasions. Then again, Man United are a hot mess too and Tuchel also wants to coach them (if Falk is to be believed) so maybe he just wants to be back in the Premier League as soon as possible. That’s certainly the impression you get when you examine his tenure in charge of Bayern Munich.