Bayern Munich beat Manchester United and Liverpool FC in football shirt sales

Maybe Adidas should pay a little bit more?

By Ineednoname
FC Bayern München v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga Photo by A. Beier/FC Bayern via Getty Images

According to a ranking compiled by ESPN FC, Bayern Munich are third in the list of top ten clubs by shirt sale revenue in 2023. This puts the German giants ahead of major English football clubs like Liverpool FC and Manchester United, and behind only the Spanish giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

The list is as follows:

  1. Barcelona (Nike) - €179m
  2. Real Madrid (Adidas) - €155m
  3. Bayern Munich (Adidas) - €147m
  4. Liverpool (Nike) - €132m
  5. Manchester United (Adidas) - €130m
  6. Paris Saint-Germain (Nike) - €97m
  7. Arsenal (Adidas) - €89m
  8. Chelsea (Nike) - €87m
  9. Juventus (Adidas) - €74m
  10. Tottenham (Nike) - €74 million

The signing of Harry Kane probably went some way towards improving those numbers, given that the Englishman was an immediate hit upon arriving in Munich. If this represents a trend, then maybe Adidas could be convinced to cough up a little more sponsorship revenue for the club in the future? They do, after all, own a small stake in the club, and current Bayern president Herbert Hainer was the CEO of Adidas from 2001 to 2016.

Someone should probably bring that up when the two parties sit down to negotiate the club’s next sponsorship deal.

