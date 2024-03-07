Report: After talks, former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick firmly in the running for FC Barcelona coaching job

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, the agent for former Bayern Munich and German national team coach Hansi Flick has met with FC Barcelona and held “concrete talks” with the club about Flick taking over the Catalan side.

That agent, of course, is Pini Zahavi.

Flick is now reportedly one of the top candidates to succeed Xavi, but no final decision has been made as of yet:

As excl. revealed a few days ago and now confirmed again: There were concrete talks and meetings in the last days between FC Barcelona and Pini Zahavi, the new agent of Hansi #Flick! ✔️ ➡️ Zahavi and Laporta still have a top relation Flick, he’s now one of the top candidates for Barcelona and he can really imagine to take over as their new manager. But still no final decision as Barcelona is considering more options. @SkySportDE

