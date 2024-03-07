Report: Bayern Munich showing interest in Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko

According to a report from FootballTransfers journalist Steve Kay, Bayern Munich could be taking a look at Arsenal FC left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The former Manchester City man would be a target for the club if the much talked about transfer of Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid comes to fruition. Newcastle United is also reportedly interested in the Ukraine international:

Newcastle and Bayern Munich are keen on Oleksandr Zinchenko, with Arsenal setting an asking price of €45 million for the left-back, FootballTransfers can reveal. For the Bundesliga giants, the Ukraine international has become one of the players high on the list to replace Alphonso Davies, who looks destined to leave in the summer for Real Madrid. While at Newcastle, we are told that Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his defence - especially on the left-hand side. The club are playing Dan Burn as the first-choice left-back with mixed success this season, Matt Targett is hardly used, while Lewis Hall, on loan from Chelsea, is struggling for game-time.

If Davies does leave, Raphaël Guerreiro would be the primary option at left-back remaining on the Bayern Munich roster with youngster Adam Aznou as a potential roster addition for next season. In addition to those options, Josip Stanišić and Noussair Mazraoui both have the capability to play on the left-side, even though they are better know for their work on the right flank.

