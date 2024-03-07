Julian Nagelsmann’s planned starting XI for Germany at EURO 2024 has been revealed

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has mind nearly set on what his starting XI will look like at the EURO 2024 competition, which will take place in...Germany.

For some fans, this will be a shock to the system given some of the names included, but Nagelsmann was never one to just stick to conventional wisdom. Let’s take a look;

This is how Julian Nagelsmann is likely planning for the Euros



• Manuel Neuer will definitely start. Nagelsmann has already called ter Stegen and informed him that Neuer will be back



This is how Julian Nagelsmann is likely planning for the Euros • Manuel Neuer will definitely start. Nagelsmann has already called ter Stegen and informed him that Neuer will be back • Nagelsmann doesn’t fully trust Raum and Gosens on the left, therefore Henrichs could move from the right, where Kimmich will play, to the left • Andrich (or Groß) will start in defensive midfield next to Kroos • Ilkay Gündogan will have more freedom and a more attacking role in midfield • Musiala, Wirtz and Sané will compete for the wing/half-space positions. Musiala & Wirtz have an advantage since Sané will miss the preparation games for the Euros due to his suspension • Füllkrug starts upfront, with Kai Havertz and Undav as his competition

BFW Analysis

Yikes.

At first glance, there are a lot of questions, which would include:

Using Florian Wirtz as a winger? It seems like a massive risk if Nagelsmann using him in a traditional sense. If Nagelsmann dig into bag of tactical tricks, though, maybe he can find a way to make it work on the field at the same time as Jamal Musiala.

What about Leroy Sané, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Timo Werner, and Niklas Süle? Goretzka, Gnabry, Werner, and Süle might not even make the team.

İlkay Gündoğan as the No. 10? Really?

Benjamin Henrichs at left-back? Is he really the best option?

Will Mats Hummels be brought back for depth?

Full reliance on Jonathan Tah to play a key role?

There are dozens more questions that could be asked, but Nagelsmann has always operated in this manner. What we see now, could be different by tomorrow.

The next set of games will play a key role for Nagelsmann in forming his lasting opinions on the squad. If some players are not called into compete, it likely tells the take that they will be taken along for the ride this summer.

What do you think of this starting XI?

