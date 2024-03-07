Training Report: Bayern Munich’s injury situation starts to clear up; Sacha Boey returns to team training; Kingsley Coman makes progress; and MORE!

Bayern Munich’s injury situation is clearing up in a big way.

With Alphonso Davies, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Konrad Laimer all healthy and active, Thomas Tuchel has depth and optionality for his group.

With the stretch run of the season ahead, the Bavarians are also expecting to get a few more bodies back into the mix soon enough per kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern's injury situation is gradually getting better:



• Davies, Gnabry and Laimer already back

• Sacha Boey has resumed team training and should be back in the squad soon

• Noussair Mazraoui expected to make his comeback after the international break at the latest

Bayern's injury situation is gradually getting better: • Davies, Gnabry and Laimer already back • Sacha Boey has resumed team training and should be back in the squad soon • Noussair Mazraoui expected to make his comeback after the international break at the latest • Kingsley Coman expected back at the beginning of April

Boey returns to team training, but what does that mean?

As noted above, Sacha Boey returned to team training for the first time since sustaining his injury:

Sacha Boey has resumed team training for the first time since his injury

What will Boey’s role be? There have already been reports circulating that Max Eberl would not have acquired the right-back and with Joshua Kimmich turning in a top-shelf performance against Lazio, Thomas Tuchel might be reluctant to supplant the 29-year-old from the role (even if Kimmich does not want to play there).

With Noussair Mazraoui also on the road to recovery, it could be a tough road to hoe for Boey to get any consistent field time.

Coman trains individually

Kingsley Coman is training individually and is doing ball work. This is great progress for the Frenchman:

Kingsley Coman has resumed training with the ball



'One step closer ⏳'



Kingsley Coman has resumed training with the ball

