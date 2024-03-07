Not exactly on the “fast” track: Why it was easy to see that Bayern Munich coaching target Xabi Alonso would succeed as a coach

Bayern Munich looks like it has zeroed in Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as its next coach, but not every good player becomes a good manager.

Noted pundit Didi Hamann said that it is always difficult to assess what players can succeed on the touchline when their playing careers end.

“Out of all the players I played with, there are always some that end up being managers and good managers that I never thought they would be. Jamie Carragher would be the first one I said would definitely be a manager, but he never picked it up,” Hamann told BoyleSports. “Sometimes in the playing days it’s hard to forecast because you don’t know what they want to do, and they have to get all the badges and put the work in.”

Hamann, however, was able to pinpoint Alonso as a person who could seamlessly make the switch from being a player to a coach. What made it so easy to identify that Alonso would be successful as a manager? Per Hamann, it was his lack of speed.

Say what?

Let Hamann explain.

“With Alonso I always felt as though he would be a good manager if he wanted to because he was never the quickest. He came to the club at 21 or 22 from Real Sociedad and he was a brilliant reader of the ball because he was never the quickest,” Hamann noted. “He always had to be one or two steps ahead in his mind, he was a brilliant reader of the game and he studied it. I always felt if he wanted to be a coach or a manager then he’d made a good one.

“But there are so many unknowns so it’s very hard to predict whether he would be successful and a lot of things have worked out for him at Leverkusen, but it’s down to him as well.”

There you have it. For all of you lead-footed beer leaguers, put your managerial hats on and freshen up that resume...you might have a new career!