Is there a “love affair” between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso?

Bayern Munich and Xabi Alonso might — or might not (depending on who you believe) — be chatting behind the scenes about a future together.

Noted pundit Didi Hamann said that the relationship between Alonso and Bayern Munich is a “love affair.”

“Bayern would’ve been in touch because he’s well-liked and played here during the latest stages of his career. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (former Bayern CEO, now board member) is a big fan of his and has spoken in words of the highest order about Xabi Alonso, and it’s almost a love affair. I think they won’t leave any stone unturned in trying to bring him to the club, whether it’s financially or something else, or possibly players he wants to bring in,” Hamann told BoyleSports. “But it is a decision he has to make and there are a lot of uncertainties at Bayern at the moment, so I’m not too sure whether it is the right time or a good time to come to Munich because they have just appointed a new director of football, a lot of changes at board level, so there is a lot of noise at the moment.

“If there is peace, it makes it easier for the manager which is hard enough as it is, so that might be one thing that might put him off coming to Munich.”

Alonso’s stock continues to rise and, as of now, Bayern Munich appears to be battling Liverpool FC to win over the Spaniard. Should either club start to incentivize Alonso to make the move, it could be key in securing his services for next season.