Theo Hernández among “top candidates” to replace Alphonso Davies should he leave Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies’ future at Bayern Munich is becoming more precarious by the day.

While Bayern Munich are trying to convince Davies to stay in Munich, the latest whispers suggest the Canadian left-back is demanding a staggering €20 million per year. This would put Davies among Bayern’s top 5 earners, just below Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller, and on par with Leroy Sané.

Given Davies’ middling form over the last two seasons, the Bavarians may be balking at the idea of rewarding him with a mega contract. With Real Madrid ready to pounce on the 23-year-old, Bayern may already have his replacement lined up. The name of who, should ring a bell.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Theo Hernández — the brother of former Bayern Munich record transfer, Lucas Hernández — has emerged as one of Bayern’s “top candidates” to replace Alphonso Davies.

In terms of quality, Bayern would be hard pressed to find a better name to replace the former Vancouver Whitecaps man.

This season, Hernández is operating at 0.24 npxG + xAG, 3.73 shot creating actions, 3.35 progressive carries and 1.68 tackles and interception per 90 minutes. Meanwhile, Davies is operating at 0.13 non penalty expected goals and assists (npxG + xAG), 3.68 shot creating actions, 5.36 progressive carries and 3.49 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes.

One could argue that Bayern already have the best left-back in the world in Davies, however, Theo Hernández’s stats seem to suggest that the two are on par, with the latter being slightly more productive in the attack and the former being more efficient in defence.

The other interesting topic is the price tags of the two players. Florian Plettenberg has suggested that Bayern value Davies between €50-€60 million. Should Bayern be able to collect the full €60 million, Hernández’s €60-€70 million euro price tag, as suggested above, shouldn’t pose much of an obstacle for Die Rekordmeister.

It would certainly be a shame to see Alphonso Davies depart Bayern Munich. However, if his heart is not fully in it for the club (which I have questioned from time to time), then it will be best for all parties to move forward separately.

In a nutshell, it may seem easier for Bayern to just hold onto Davies, but given his average form, large contract demands and ultimate control of his future, the Bavarians may be tempted to look elsewhere to fill the left-back slot. Internally, Theo Hernández is a top candidate to replace Davies, and considering this seasons statistics, may be a more than adequate replacement.