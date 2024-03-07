 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Watch: Jamal Musiala talks Bayern Munich’s vintage Champions League display vs. Lazio

These were the Bavarians of old — as told by the standard bearer of the young generation.

By zippy86
FC Bayern München v SS Lazio: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Lazio on Tuesday was the kind of Champions League display we are used to seeing from the German Rekordmeister. Backs against the wall, pressure on highest, and the Bavarians all coming to play.

No one can be more relieved at the outcome than the Bayern players themselves. Star winger Jamal Musiala spoke after the watch for TNT, talking about the game, the season, and the “unusual situation” surrounding departing coach Thomas Tuchel. Watch below:

“After one, two goals, everyone’s having fun and we’re playing good football...and that’s when we’re at our best,” Musiala said. “Of course we have our ups and downs...it’s important that, games like these, we spark the whole team again to have that joy on the pitch.”

Can Bayern send Tuchel off with a Champions League trophy?

Musiala is taking it one game at a time...but, of course, knows the goal: “to reach the top.” The Bavarians are now one step closer.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s dominant 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

