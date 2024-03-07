Bayern Munich fans are re-energized after Lazio win

Given everything that has transpired at Bayern Munich over the course of the season, sometimes it is good to just sit back and enjoy a moment.

After the Bavarians dispatched Lazio 3-0 on Tuesday in the Champions League, the team and the fans rallied together to celebrate. The result a scene that was absolutely rocking — just as it should be.

Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch captured the scene from his spot high above the crowd at the Allianz Arena:

Große Freude und Erleichterung bei Fans und Mannschaft nach einem überzeugenden Sieg. #FCBLAZ #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/aQifI87oXP — Maximilian Koch (@_kochmaximilian) March 5, 2024

Great joy and relief among fans and team after a convincing victory. #FCBLAZ #FCBayern

Bayern Munich was missing some of that rollicking, celebratory feeling for much of the season — even after wins. Hopefully, now is the time for that mindset to settle back into normalcy at the Allianz Arena.

