Bayern Munich fans are re-energized after Lazio win

The win over Lazio is exactly what was needed.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v SS Lazio: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Given everything that has transpired at Bayern Munich over the course of the season, sometimes it is good to just sit back and enjoy a moment.

After the Bavarians dispatched Lazio 3-0 on Tuesday in the Champions League, the team and the fans rallied together to celebrate. The result a scene that was absolutely rocking — just as it should be.

Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch captured the scene from his spot high above the crowd at the Allianz Arena:

Great joy and relief among fans and team after a convincing victory. #FCBLAZ #FCBayern

Bayern Munich was missing some of that rollicking, celebratory feeling for much of the season — even after wins. Hopefully, now is the time for that mindset to settle back into normalcy at the Allianz Arena.

