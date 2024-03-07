 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Preview Show is LIVE! Get our takes on Bayern Munich's Bundesliga match against Mainz 05!

Filed under:

Watch: Harry Kane hopeful Bayern Munich can continue to push forward and close season strong

The Englishman sounds motivated to make things happen at Bayern Munich.

By zippy86
/ new
FC Bayern München v SS Lazio: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane powered the team’s attack during a 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League on Tuesday with two goals.

Now, the team — on the surface — seems motivated and rejuvenated to attack the rest of the season. That is something that Kane wants to reinforce to the squad and ensure that everyone remains focused on achieving whatever is possible from this point forward:

Kane also touched why it is so important to him for Bayern Munich to make a hard charge at winning the Champions League. With the final set to be held at Wembley Stadium, it would be a whole lot to Kane to be able to attempt to win his first trophy on his home soil:

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s dominant 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Lazio: 2024 Champions League Round of 16 second leg full coverage

View all 36 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works