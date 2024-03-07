Watch: Harry Kane hopeful Bayern Munich can continue to push forward and close season strong

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane powered the team’s attack during a 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League on Tuesday with two goals.

Now, the team — on the surface — seems motivated and rejuvenated to attack the rest of the season. That is something that Kane wants to reinforce to the squad and ensure that everyone remains focused on achieving whatever is possible from this point forward:

Harry Kane's reaction to today's win pic.twitter.com/tk2lJmI7pM — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 5, 2024

Kane also touched why it is so important to him for Bayern Munich to make a hard charge at winning the Champions League. With the final set to be held at Wembley Stadium, it would be a whole lot to Kane to be able to attempt to win his first trophy on his home soil:

Harry Kane: 'Wembley means an awful lot to me as a player and a person so I'd be lying if I said I wasn't dreaming of getting there and winning the trophy. If we play like we did [against Lazio], we can be strong against any opponent'

@beINSPORTS_EN

pic.twitter.com/aR38hSBHJN — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 6, 2024

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s dominant 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!