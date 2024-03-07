Daily Schmankerl: A return to Chelsea for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala?; Real Madrid to up offer for Alphonso Davies?; Bayern to pay record fee for AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez?; Additional info on Bayern’s interest in Benfica star; and MORE!

Chelsea FC once had Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala roaming the fields of its academy, but could not find a way to integrate him into the first team.

The Bavarians offered Musiala that chance, but not it looks like he might be yearning for a return to England and Chelsea might want to have a reunion with its old charge:

Bayern Munich’s ongoing struggles to re-establish themselves among Europe’s elite are creating opportunities for other teams. The Sun are making the incredible claim that Jamal Musiala – a Chelsea academy product and one of the most highly rated young players in the world, is considering leaving. He’s not agreed a new contract, and his current deal expires in 2026. If he’s still in the same position in a year’s time, things will get very interesting indeed. He’s rated at an incredible €110m by Transfermarkt, showing just how much demand there would be if the signals go out that he wants to leave.

The transfer rumors surrounding Musiala have not exactly emerged out of nowhere.

Real Madrid’s interest in Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is sure to be a major plot-point for the rest of this season. According to one report, Los Blancos would be willing to go as a high as €50 million for the Canadian:

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are prepared to raise their offer to €50m (£42.79m) to land Alphonso Davies. This is a significant increase from Real Madrid’s last offer, which Bayern Munich deemed to be too small. This certainly shows the intent from Real Madrid to bring in Davies and it’s clear to see why. He is an excellent option for the left-hand side of their defence. Since this is the flank which Kylian Mbappe could also operate on, the speed of Real Madrid’s left-side next season could be absolutely impeccable and frightening for the rest of Europe. From Davies’ perspective, he is thought to push for a move away from Bayern Munich. Sky Sports Germany claim that his heart rests elsewhere and he does not want to stick in Munich. Bayern have accepted this and they are chasing the former Real Madrid star Theo Hernandez as their replacement for Davies, so it looks good for Carlo Ancelotti.

However, per a report captured by Madrid Universal, Real Madrid might actually still be balking at hitting that €50 million number:

Now, though, MARCA’s Jose Felix Diaz has come up with an update on the situation, claiming that Real Madrid do not intend to meet Bayern Munich’s €50-70 million demands for Alphonso Davies. The Canadian international is aware of Real Madrid’s interest, and so are Bayern Munich, and the reality is that with each passing day, his future seems to be leaning more and more towards the Santiago Bernabeu. The Bavarian giants are determined to sell the full-back, as it is starting to become clear that Davies does not want to renew his contract which expires in 2025.

Hot off the heels of its Champions League win over Lazio, Bayern Munich will host Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga this weekend.

The Bavarians will be looking to build some momentum and take one last (improbable) run at somehow knocking Bayer Leverkusen from its perch atop the Bundesliga table. Bayern Munich would need a whole hell of a lot of help for that happen, but at a minimum, the Bavarians can seek to tighten things up for the Champions League quarterfinals.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table and their recent trends.

A rundown of Bayern Munich’s injury situation.

A discussion on why Thomas Tuchel should not change too much from how he operated against Lazio.

A guess at Tuchel’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

While Max Eberl might not be giving up on Alphonso Davies just yet, Bayern Munich is undoubtedly doing some contingency planning.

With that, the club could be looking at paying a record fee for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez:

Bayern Munich have a long-standing interest in AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, according to Fabrizio Romano, but it’s not an easy deal and may even require a record fee for a left-back. Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, the transfer news expert discussed the latest on several Bayern sagas, including the possibility of Alphonso Davies leaving for Real Madrid in the summer and if the club have a replacement lined up. Of course, Davies is under contract at Bayern until 2025 so there’s no guarantee he’ll be moving this year, but it seems Hernandez is a player the Bavarian giants also like for that position. The Frenchman has been superb for Milan and it seems they won’t let him go without a fight, with Romano insisting it could take huge money to prise him away from the San Siro.

Get Italian Football News also captured a report that AC Milan is expecting a huge offer for Hernandez:

As of now, Milan are aware of Bayern’s interest in Hernandez and they are expecting the Bavarian giants to make an offer for the France star. He will only be sold if an indispensable offer arrives and that sum helps them finance of redefine their entire transfer window. If they do earn a huge amount, they would be able to sign many of their targets. But if they would really accept a sale remains to be seen.

The reports linking Bayern Munich to Benfica defender António Silva are said to be serious — and this is not a new development. Bayern Munich has reportedly been interested in Silva for quite a while:

Yes, FC Bayern have António #Silva on their list. But for quite some time now… Bayern is impressed by his development!



➡️ The 20 y/o center-back from SL Benfica has a release clause of around €100m in the summer. However, it is believed that in the event of a transfer, he… pic.twitter.com/7RmYem2e7r — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 6, 2024

Yes, FC Bayern have António #Silva on their list. But for quite some time now… Bayern is impressed by his development! ➡️ The 20 y/o center-back from SL Benfica has a release clause of around €100m in the summer. However, it is believed that in the event of a transfer, he could cost only around €70-80m ➡️ As of now, under the new bosses Eberl/Freund, there are no plans to sign such an expensive center-back. Much depends on what will happen with De Ligt and/or Upamecano. Many top clubs are monitoring Silva. ManUtd, also keen on him. Player to watch in the next months.

In a game that Bayern Munich absolutely needed to win, the Bavarians out up a 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League.

The victory gave Bayern Munich a 3-1 win on aggregate, which propelled the team into the next round of the Champions League — and also allowed fans to exhale...very deeply.

Let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI and what surprised us with his selections.

A rundown of the scoring.

Tuchel’s tactics worked! Bayern Munich played with great urgency! The players lived up to their collective potential.

Thomas Müller and Matthijs de Ligt carried the team.

Aleksandar Pavlović is looking more and more like a keeper as he gains more experience.

Joshua Kimmich and Raphaël Guerreiro thrived in their roles (but, yeah, that is probably not sustainable).

Give Eric Dier some credit.

Some thoughts about what where Bayern Munich goes from here — for at least one day, we got to see what this team should have looked like all season.

Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge will not get caught giving ideas on what he would do this summer with the club’s roster as he does not want to create any issues for new board member for sport Max Eberl.

One specific case was how Rummenigge deftly avoided a question about what the club should do with Joshua Zirkzee’s buyback clause:

Rummenigge on €40m buy back clause for Joshua Zirkzee: “It’s up to Max Eberl, I don’t want to enter into his job”.



“I don’t know if we will activate the clause for Zirkzee or not. It will be part of our summer strategies”. pic.twitter.com/ww1TzWM0rS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 5, 2024

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is a free agent this summer and has been rumored to be a transfer target for Bayern Munich. However, the Bavarians are not alone as Tottenham Hotspur are also hot for Rabiot:

Tottenham are planning an early move to try and strike an agreement with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is in the final six months of his current contract.

After that devastating draw to SC Freiburg on Friday, Bayern Munich are in a very dark place. The Bundesliga is all but gone, which leaves only the Champions League as the sole chance of silverware this season. Unfortunately, the team is carrying a 1-0 deficit from the first leg into this week’s game versus Lazio, and it’s hard to see how the players will bounce back. Where will things go from here?

In this episode, INNN and Cyler discuss the following: