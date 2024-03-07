Bavarian Loan Works: Goals and assists aplenty this week

Bayern Munich loanees were active throughout Europe this week — especially in the attack. Altogether, there were eight goals and assists combined by all the Bayern loanees, including some from unlikely sources and in unlikely matchups. On the women’s side, the two week international break carries on, but only one Bayern loanee was called into national team duty. See who that was and everything else the loanees were up to this week:

FC Bayern Munich

There are eight players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Nübel returned from injury for the first time in a few weeks when Stuttgart travelled to face Wolfsburg. He faced two shots on goal, but did not save either of them. Luckily for him, his team had three goals and the won 3-2. The win puts them just four points back of Bayern in the race for second place.

Stuttgart will host Union Berlin on Friday.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić started for Leverkusen in their game against Köln. He had over 100 touches and completed 94% of his passes. He had one chance created, but did not have a shot. On defense, he had four recoveries. He also received a yellow card, but it does not show what it was for. Leverkusen cruised to a 2-0 victory to take their lead atop the Bundesliga table to ten points.

Leverkusen will be back in action in the Europa league on Thursday with a trip to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag FK in the first leg of their Round of 16. They will be back in Bundesliga action on Sunday when they host Wolfsburg.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman started for PSV against Feyenoord and got things going quick with a goal in the 4th minute! This was the first of four shots on the day — two others missed the target and one forced a save. He also created a chance for his teammates to shoot and contributed on defense with a blocked shot, an interception, and five recoveries. Tillman’s goal was cancelled out before halftime and Feyenoord took the lead in the second half. PSV equalized in the 71st minute and looked for a winner, but Tillman and co. couldn’t get it done. The match ended 2-2 as PSV dropped points for just the third time this season.

PSV will face Go Ahead Eagles on the road on Friday.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidović is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidović – Dinamo Zagreb

Vidović started for Zagreb in their Cup match against HNK Gorica. He got the scoring started with a goal in the ninth minute. Zagreb cruised to a 4-0 win on their way to a semifinal berth.

Vidović was on the bench for the league match against Osijek, but did not make it onto the pitch. The match ended 1-1.

Zagreb will host PAOK from Greece in the first leg of the Conference League Round of 16 matchup. They will also host Slaven in league play on Sunday.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimović was on the bench for Frosinone’s 1-1 draw at home that ended a four game losing skid, but did not make it onto the pitch during the match.

Frosinone will travel to face Sassuolo on Saturday.

Austria – Bundesliga

Frans Krätzig is the only player from the first team on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga.

Frans Krätzig – Austria Wien

Krätzig started and played the full 90 minutes for Austria Wien against BW Linz. On the day, he created three chances for his teammates to shoot — including an assist on the winning goal in stoppage time of the first half to make it 2-1. He also helped on defense, recording a clearance and six recoveries. Austria Wien went onto win 2-1.

Austria will host WSG Tirol on Sunday. If results go their way, they could still get into the top six before the cutoff next week.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner started against Wehen Wiesbaden. He had two shots — both of which missed the target — and created one chance for his teammates to shoot. He was pulled in the 72nd minute with the score at 2-0. Wiesbaden scored one more goal and the final score came to 3-0.

3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk was on the bench of Münster’s 3-2 road win over Erzgebirge Aue, but did not make it onto the pitch. Münster have now won four matches in a row and are unbeaten in the last nine. These results put them in fourth place, just four points back of possible promotion.

Münster will host Hallescher FC on Saturday.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 17 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Herold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was on the bench for Magdeburg’s scoreless draw away to Paderborn, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Magdeburg will will host 1. FC Nürnberg on Saturday.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee started for Wiesbaden against Elversberg and had a better game overall than Wanner. He scored Wiesbaden’s second goal with his only shot that he took in the match — a long effort from outside the box that smashed into the top corner. This brought the match to 2-0. Lee would also help keep the shutout by dropping back into defense, recording three interceptions and four recoveries. Lee was subbed off in the 87th minute and Wiesbaden would go onto win the match 3-0 on the road.

Wiesbaden will host Hannover 96 on Saturday.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi helped Schalke take a big step towards survival on Friday when they hosted league leaders St. Pauli. He started and scored two goals on two shots — one in the 44th minute and one in the 73rd minute — both from extremely close range. His two goals would be enough for the three points, even though both teams added a goal late in the second half. Kabadayi was aggressive on both sides, receiving a yellow card for a bad foul in the 51st minute.

Schalke will host Paderborn on Friday.

David Herold – Karlsruher SC

Herold started and played the full 90 minutes for KSC against Greuther Fürth. Herold contributed to the shutout on the backline with four clearances — including one with this head — and a recovery. He also got up the pitch in the attack and played five balls into the final third. He created two chances for his teammates to shoot including the assist on KSC’s third goal. KSC would cruise to their second consecutive 4-0 win.

KSC will be on the road to Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lukas Schneller is the only player on loan to Germany’s 3. Liga from the second team.

Lucas Schneller – SC Freiburg II

Schneller was the backup keeper for Freiburg II’s 1-0 road loss to SV Sandhausen, but did not make an appearance.

Freiburg II will host VfB Lübeck on Saturday.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Mayer started for Homburg in their first game this calendar year. He held his opponents, TSV Schott Mainz, to just one goal. The Homburg offense was able to provide two goals in the match, helping Mayer earn the victory.

Homburg will host Bahlinger FC on Saturday.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Rhein was not in the matchday squad for Lustenau’s 1-1 draw against Rapid Wien. This was just their seventh point all season.

Lustenau will host BW Linz on Sunday.

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Brückner started Hartberg’s match on the bench, but came into the match in the 84th minute when his team was already down 1-0. He was not able to influence the match at all and the match ended 1-0.

Hartberg will face Sturm Graz at home on Sunday.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are six players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, Lenn Jastremski, Benjamin Dibrani, Barry Hepburn, and Leon Fust.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Parkadze was not on the matchday squad for Admira’s 1-0 loss to SV Horn. He is on the injury list with a muscle injury, but his return is unknown.

Admira will host Dornbirn on Saturday.

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Liu was not in the matchday squad for Ried’s 5-0 win over SV Stripfing.

Ried will travel to take on Hepburn’s Leoben on Friday.

Lenn Jastremski – Grazer AK

After two assists in two weeks, Jastremski had a quiet game in his start against First Vienna FC. He was subbed off in the 63rd minute when his team was down 2-0. Luckily his teammates were able to storm back with the remaining time and scored two goals — including a stoppage time equalizer — to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Grazer AK will travel to take on Sturm Graz II on Sunday.

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Dibrani started on the bench for SW Bregenz on the road to Kapfenberger SV. He came into the match in the 71st minute with his team up 2-0 from two first half goals. Just four minutes later he assisted his teammate to bring the score to 3-0. The home team pulled a goal back in stoppage time, but it was not enough. Bregrenz won easily 3-1.

Bregrenz will host FC Liefering — RB Salzburg’s feeder team — on Friday.

Barry Hepburn – DSV Leoben

Hepburn was on the bench to start Leoben’s road match against Leon Fust and Amstetten. While on the bench he saw his team go down to ten men in the first half, but still take the 1-0 lead in the 60th minute. Hepburn came into the match in the 84th minute and helped see the game out to a 1-0 road win.

Leoben will host Ried on Friday.

Leon Fust – SKU Amstetten

Fust started for Amstetten against Leoben, but was not able to help his team significantly in the match — even with about 20 minutes of game-time with a man advantage. He was subbed out in the 81st minute — just a few minutes before his fellow Bayern loanee subbed on for the opponent. As stated above, Amstetten fell 1-0.

Amstetten will travel to face SV Stripfing on Friday.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek was on the bench for St Gallen’s 2-0 road loss to Servette, but did not make it onto the pitch.

St. Gallen will host Lugano on Saturday.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison started on the bench for Wigan’s home match against Bolton Wanderers. He entered the match in the 75th minute, just after his team went up 1-0. He only had two touches in his time on the pitch, but they were both vital. One was a blocked shot and the other touch was a clearance off the line. These helped Wigan secure their 1-0 league win.

Morrison was not in the matchday lineup for Wigan’s 4-2 road loss against Fleetwood Town.

Wigan will host Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Portugal – Liga Potugal

Taichi Fukui is the only player on loan in Liga Portugal.

Taichi Fukui – Portimonense

Fukui was on the bench for Portinonense’s scoreless home draw against Vizela.

Portinonense will host FC Porto on Friday.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are five players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

Four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga: Emilie Bragstad, Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Natalia Padilla, and Julia Landenberger.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bragstad was not called up to play for Norway in this international break.

Leverkusen will return to league play with a road trip to SC Freiburg on Sunday.

Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir– Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Vilhjálmsdóttir was called up for Iceland against Serbia in Qualification for UEFA Nations League. She started both matches and played the full 90 minutes in each. She did not score, nor record an assist, but Iceland advanced on a 3-2 aggregate score.

Natalia Padilla– 1. FC Köln

Padilla did not appear for Poland in their two friendlies against Switzerland.

Köln will return to action when they host Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Landenberger has yet to be called into the German national team.

RB Leipzig will return to play with a road match against VfL Wolfsburg.

Sweden – Damallsvenskan

Momoko Tanikawa is the only player on loan to the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

Momoko Tanikawa – FC Rosengård

The Swedish Damallsvenskan will not begin their domestic season until mid-April.