Bavarian Fashion Works: Adidas partners with Lena Gercke on first ever Bayern Munich Frauen kit

Now you might be wondering, “What do you mean first ever Bayern Munich Frauen kit, don’t they have one?” Well, yes, but this is the first ever Frauen kit in the sense that the Women’s team will get a kit different to the Men’s team; whatever the men’s kits are, the women get. It is reported by Footy Headlines that Adidas collaborated with Lena Gercke for this monumental kit.

Adidas previously released an Arsenal FC Women’s team exclusive shirt that only they will use. The partnership between Gercke and the Frauen team dates to mid-2023 when Lena’s fashion brand “LeGer” announced that it has entered into a partnership with the Frauen.

Adidas has a lot of men’s shirts in the pipeline and the initial feedback from the public has been positive. Below are a few shots of how the Frauen kits came out. What do you think?

#Anzeige | Einzigartig & besonders!



Das allererste exklusiv für die @FCBfrauen designte Trikot von #LeGer by Lena Gercke. Verfügbar am Internationalen Frauentag – 8. März!



— FC Bayern Frauen (@FCBfrauen) March 4, 2024