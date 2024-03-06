Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show: Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 05 (Bundesliga)

Hot off the heels of its Champions League win over Lazio, Bayern Munich will host Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga this weekend.

The Bavarians will be looking to build some momentum and take one last (improbable) run at somehow knocking Bayer Leverkusen from its perch atop the Bundesliga table. Bayern Munich would need a whole hell of a lot of help for that happen, but at a minimum, the Bavarians can seek to tighten things up for the Champions League quarterfinals.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table and their recent trends.

A rundown of Bayern Munich’s injury situation.

A discussion on why Thomas Tuchel should not change too much from how he operated against Lazio.

A guess at Tuchel’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

