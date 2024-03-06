Official: Bayern Munich inks Mathys Tel to contract extension through 2029

As expected, Bayern Munich has reached an agreement on a contract extension with young attacker Mathys Tel.

The new deal will keep Tel in Bavaria through the 2028/29 season, which was something that it appears that both sides wanted. At 19-years-old, Bayern Munich has secured a valuable asset long-term, which will put the Frenchman in a position to succeed on the first team or become a valuable piece to sell down the line.

Either way, Bayern Munich is a winner.

FCBayern.com issued a released on the deal with Tel:

FC Bayern has extended the contract with its offensive player Mathys Tel until June 30, 2029. The French U-21 international’s contract was originally dated until the summer of 2027. The 18-year-old moved from Stade Rennes in France’s first division to the German record champions in the summer of 2022.

Tel has seven goals and four assists in 31 games so far this season for Bayern Munich.

