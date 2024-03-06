Official: Bayern Munich inks Mathys Tel to contract extension through 2029

As expected, Bayern Munich has reached an agreement on a contract extension with young attacker Mathys Tel.
The new deal will keep Tel in Bavaria through the 2028/29 season, which was something that it appears that both sides wanted. At 19-years-old, Bayern Munich has secured a valuable asset long-term, which will put the Frenchman in a position to succeed on the first team or become a valuable piece to sell down the line.
Either way, Bayern Munich is a winner.
FCBayern.com issued a released on the deal with Tel:
FC Bayern has extended the contract with its offensive player Mathys Tel until June 30, 2029. The French U-21 international’s contract was originally dated until the summer of 2027. The 18-year-old moved from Stade Rennes in France’s first division to the German record champions in the summer of 2022.
Mit für den FC Bayern ❤️— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) March 6, 2024
Mathys Tel bleibt bis 2029!
https://t.co/u0VzlqgHMZ
#Tel2029 #MiaSanMia #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/y8IYrBxR2Z
Tel has seven goals and four assists in 31 games so far this season for Bayern Munich.
