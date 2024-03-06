Report: Mathys Tel on verge of extension with Bayern Munich

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, all of the noise surrounding a potential exit from Bayern Munich for Mathys Tel is about to be snuffed out.

Tel, who has been linked to Manchester United, is about to get a contract extension through 2029, which would secure his place on the Bayern Munich squad for years to come:

Mathys Tel new deal at Bayern will be valid until June 2029, salary rise also part of the agreement.



His agent Camara, in Munich right now to get it sealed.



He was never close to Man United — as Bayern confirmed plans to keep Tel to his agent in meeting one week ago. pic.twitter.com/MeN0KFZXtV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 6, 2024

Tel’s current deal already runs through 2027, so this does feel a little premature, but Bayern Munich is under new leadership and Tel has not had the smoothest of seasons under Thomas Tuchel. At the heart of the issue for Tel is playing time, which the 18-year-old wants a lot more of moving forward.

In some ways, this feels like Bayern Munich is jumping the gun to compensate for a player’s unhappiness, but Tel is also a very talented attacker, who will be an asset to have on the roster for his skill — or his value on the open market — for years to come.

