Bayern Munich will wait a new coaching hire before making big investments

Although Bayern Munich advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals by beating SS Lazio 3-0 in the Allianz Arena for a remarkable performance that Bayern fans had not witnessed for a long time, there are many aspects of the club’s future that are still uncertain.

With the announcement of coach Thomas Tuchel’s departure at the end of the season and the need of strengthening the squad, some changes are needed. According to Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl (via @iMiaSanMia), the club’s board is going to postpone a €100m project to renovate the training center at Säbener Strasse and instead use those resources to bolster the squad and the hiring of a new coach.

The report states that Max Eberl and Christoph Freund have earmarked five or six players of interest in each of the positions in need of options, while maintaining the procurement of a holding midfielder as the main focus.

This signings, however, would have to wait until the board decides on a new coach, as they want to wait for his input in order to make a big investment for the future.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s dominant 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!