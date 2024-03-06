Harry Kane: “It was a perfect night” for Bayern Munich in their 3-0 win over Lazio

Bayern Munich delivered exactly the response they were looking for with their 3-0 win over Lazio at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. Led by a brace from Harry Kane, Bayern put their slumping Bundesliga form aside and put forth what was arguably one of their best performances of the season, coming from 1-0 down from the first leg in Rome to clinch their advancement to the quarter-finals of Europe’s most prestigious club cup competition.

With their backs up against the proverbial wall, Bayern came up guns blazing and showed no respite for a Lazio side that, just days ago, were reduced to finishing a match with only eight men in a Serie A loss to AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico. On the overall balance bossed Lazio in virtually every department of play and ended the match out-shooting them by seven shots on target to zero. Maurizio Sarri’s side rarely threatened what was a resolute, compact, driven, and well-disciplined Bayern side that should have been playing like that most of the season.

Kane was Bayern’s sparking hero once again, scoring the first and third goals to seals the deal for the Rekordmeister, with a goal from Thomas Müller in between the England’s skipper’s brace just before the stroke of halftime. If you were to ask Matthijs De Ligt, he might be a bit upset that Müller made contact with his wonder strike, but there is the distinct possibility the hit was going a bit wide.

Kane’s first goal showed real striker’s instinct with the way he had a nose for goal being in the right area at the right time to head home Raphaël Guerreiro’s mishit. It is also something Kane said Bayern has been working on in training when he spoke to the press after the full-time whistle. “The first goal was just about getting into the box. We’ve been talking about it all week. In the second goal, I took my time finishing with my left foot — it was nice to see how it worked,” he explained the Amazon Prime DE (via @iMiaSanMia).

Overall, Kane was also appreciative of the collective performance Bayern put forth when they needed it the most. Their grip on potentially being able to beat Bayer Leverkusen to the Meisterschale is slipping fast and they were far from their best in the first leg against Lazio in Rome two weeks ago. “It’s a perfect night for us. It was a big game. We were 1-0 down in the first leg. This obviously was a big moment in our season. It was a top performance,” he enthused.

