Three observations from Bayern Munich’s uplifting 3-0 Champions League win over Lazio

Bayern Munich overcame a 0-1 first leg deficit to dominate Lazio 3-0 at the Allianz Arena, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Thomas Müller deflected in the series-clinching goal and Harry Kane found the back of the net in each half. This was the most complete performance from Bayern in 2024 and is something that the team should look to build on.

This is the way

When Thomas Tuchel announced his summer departure, a collective sigh of relief exhaled out of the Bayern locker room. The overwhelming stress reached a fever pitch before popping like a balloon. Tuchel’s poor tactics and lineup decisions left fans and pundits baffled for months. But now, Bayern is playing more naturally and happily than ever.

Thomas Müller, Matthijs de Ligt, and Mathys Tel have finally been offered the playing time that Bayern fans had been begging for and they have delivered some spectacular moments. It felt fitting that De Ligt delivered a world class assist to Müller to seal the victory in the first half’s stoppage time.

Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich pushed out wide and immediately regained their form and confidence.

Alphonso Davies and Mathys Tel flew up and down the flanks, causing havoc on the opposing defense.

Harry Kane has scored five goals in four matches and is back on pace to break Robert Lewandowski’s 41-goal Bundesliga record.

Lazio’s strategy worked until it didn’t

On paper, Maurizio Sarri fielded a 4-3-3 lineup, but Lazio spent most of the game looking like a 5-4-1 that only allowed a single player at a time to be outside of Lazio’s own box. Lazio failed to get a single shot on goal and finished the match with an underwhelming 0.42 xG.

Despite Sarri’s blockade, Bayern constantly found passing lanes in the final third, registering 24 shots (seven on target), 60% possession, and a whooping 3.53 xG.

The same sluggishness that has mired Lazio’s Serie A season will most likely keep them out of the Champions League and Europa League next season. They do have a shot to win the Coppa Italia, but will have to find a way to overcome heavy favorite Juventus in a two-leg semifinal next month.

The road ahead is directly uphill

Today’s result was a much needed reminder of how dominant Bayern is when the squad is firing on all cylinders. Bayern is ten points behind Bayer Leverkusen with ten match days remaining. The easiest Champions League quarterfinal opponent will most likely be Porto (if they can hold off Arsenal) or PSV (if they can sneak by Dortmund). Manchester City, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, PSG and the winner of the Barcelona vs. Napoli match all represent an undesirable draw.

Bayern needs to rally together, stay healthy, play stress free, and continue to create opportunities in the final third. In a weird turn of events, Bayern might actually have an outside chance at making a run to the Champions League final.

