Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 3-0 Lazio (Champions League)

In a game that Bayern Munich absolutely needed to win, the Bavarians out up a 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League.

The victory gave Bayern Munich a 3-1 win on aggregate, which propelled the team into the next round of the Champions League — and also allowed fans to exhale...very deeply.

Let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI and what surprised us with his selections.

A rundown of the scoring.

Tuchel’s tactics worked! Bayern Munich played with great urgency! The players lived up to their collective potential.

Thomas Müller and Matthijs de Ligt carried the team.

Aleksandar Pavlović is looking more and more like a keeper as he gains more experience.

Joshua Kimmich and Raphaël Guerreiro thrived in their roles (but, yeah, that is probably not sustainable).

Give Eric Dier some credit.

Some thoughts about what where Bayern Munich goes from here — for at least one day, we got to see what this team should have looked like all season.

