Report: Bayern Munich keeping an eye on Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong

Bayern Munich could have its eyes on a few members of Leverkusen.

By CSmith1919
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga Photo by Mika Volkmann/Getty Images

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is taking a long look at Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong:

Jeremie Frimpong is being watched intensively by FC Bayern. The Dutchman has a €40-45m release clause valid for this summer. If the new coach prefers a back 3 system, then Frimpong would definitely be a serious option for Bayern as right wing-back, despite the fact Mazraoui and Boey are already at the club.

Assuming the rumor is true, Frimpong’s position profile could play a key role in what this means for Bayern Munich moving forward. In a back four, Frimpong would have to play as a right back, which would require more defensive responsibilities than the attacking style of right wing-back position he has manned at various point of his career.

Would a signing of Frimpong be a signal that Bayern Munich’s next coach will shift to a back three-based formation? That remains to be seen, but with a 2024/25 roster that would already include right-back options like Noussair Mazraoui, Sacha Boey, Konrad Laimer, Josip Stanišić, and — once again — Joshua Kimmich, things are getting a bit crowded.

Surely, one or two of those players would have to be sold to accommodate Frimpong — and Kimmich and Laimer would likely return to the midfield permanently.

