Harry Kane hopes Bayern Munich’s Champions League triumph over Lazio turns season around

Harry Kane may be having a smashing season at Bayern Munich, but the long-time Tottenham Hotspur striker knows it is the big games that define you.

The former Spurs star, who was ailing with injury for some of Tottenham’s most high-profile near-misses at glory over the years, knows the pain of ‘almost’ all too well. And so he was delighted to make it count — twice — in Bayern’s 3-0 Champions League win over Lazio on Tuesday.

“Hopefully we can use this as a turning point for the rest of the year,” Kane remarked after the game for BBC Radio 5 Live (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “If we perform like that in most games, we’re going to come out with the victories. I’m pleased with the two goals tonight.

“As a striker, you’re judged on goals and assists, in big matches especially, in knockout stages like tonight. To be able to help the team is confidence-building for me, confidence for the team. I’m just going to keep trying to do what I’m doing. It’s been a good season so far for me in terms of goals, but as a team, we know we can do better.”

In Bundesliga play, Kane has a remarkable 27 goals in 24 games. But with 10 matches left in the season, Bayern trails Leverkusen by 10 points — and so kick on as a team they must.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s dominant 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!