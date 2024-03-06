 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Postgame Show is LIVE! Get our takes on Bayern Munich's big win over Lazio in the Champions League!

Filed under:

Vote! Bayern Munich 3-0 Lazio: Champions League player ratings

This game was pure art.

By zippy86
/ new
FC Bayern München v SS Lazio: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24
Renaissance painting.
Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

One of those days where everything goes right — how often has Bayern Munich gotten to say that lately?

SS Lazio, who took a 1-0 aggregate lead into Munich on Tuesday, started the game strong before getting pummeled into submission by the Bavarians. The German Rekordmeister would not be denied en route to a 3-0 win.

Bayern produced a scintillating attack that flattered every selection — and every tactic — by head coach Thomas Tuchel, who is still set to depart at the end of the year.

For once, Bayern’s width not only held, but shone: full-backs Joshua Kimmich and Raphaël Guerreiro offered consistent threat from each wing, while the center of the field — manned by Leon Goretzka and youngster Aleksandar Pavlović — circulated the ball smartly and safely.

It led to a textbook display of attacking prowess, central attackers Thomas Müller, Harry Kane, and Leroy Sané causing all kinds of havoc. Lazio found its defense pulled this way and that, the usual Sarri-ball discipline unable to materialize.

Bayern showed, finally, the brand of football that — dare we say it? — may make them miss Thomas Tuchel.

Here is how German outlet Bild rated the performances. Have your own say below the jump.

Vote! (view results)

Enter your choices below. As usual, the rundown of the ‘rules’ — as this is a very serious, very scientific internet poll:

  • You may vote on as many or few of the fields as you like. You do not need a complete ballot.
  • It is possible to vote more than once, but please do not do that!
  • If signed into Google, you will be able to edit your vote. However sign-in is not required, and we do not collect e-mail addresses.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s dominant 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Lazio: 2024 Champions League Round of 16 second leg full coverage

View all 27 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works