Vote! Bayern Munich 3-0 Lazio: Champions League player ratings

One of those days where everything goes right — how often has Bayern Munich gotten to say that lately?

SS Lazio, who took a 1-0 aggregate lead into Munich on Tuesday, started the game strong before getting pummeled into submission by the Bavarians. The German Rekordmeister would not be denied en route to a 3-0 win.

Bayern produced a scintillating attack that flattered every selection — and every tactic — by head coach Thomas Tuchel, who is still set to depart at the end of the year.

For once, Bayern’s width not only held, but shone: full-backs Joshua Kimmich and Raphaël Guerreiro offered consistent threat from each wing, while the center of the field — manned by Leon Goretzka and youngster Aleksandar Pavlović — circulated the ball smartly and safely.

It led to a textbook display of attacking prowess, central attackers Thomas Müller, Harry Kane, and Leroy Sané causing all kinds of havoc. Lazio found its defense pulled this way and that, the usual Sarri-ball discipline unable to materialize.

Bayern showed, finally, the brand of football that — dare we say it? — may make them miss Thomas Tuchel.

Here is how German outlet Bild rated the performances. Have your own say below the jump.

Enter your choices below. As usual, the rundown of the ‘rules’ — as this is a very serious, very scientific internet poll:

You may vote on as many or few of the fields as you like. You do not need a complete ballot.

It is possible to vote more than once, but please do not do that!

If signed into Google, you will be able to edit your vote. However sign-in is not required, and we do not collect e-mail addresses.

Loading…

