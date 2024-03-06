After starring role in Champions League win over Lazio, Thomas Müller says Bayern Munich is not in shambles

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller clearly heard the noise prior to his team’s 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich was cooked.

Bayern Munich was finished.

Bayern Munich was in shambles.

The veteran, who contributed a goal in the win, was ecstatic to get the win — and to smother the noise that has been surrounding the squad.

“We are of course very happy. We just want to enjoy this feeling - no matter what was written in newspapers today or yesterday. The team absolutely deserved it today,” Müller told Prime Video DE (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We’re not a complete shambles. We have problems on the pitch, that’s right — but today everything was good.”

Müller was one of the key contributors on the day for the Bavarians and could be in line for a continued role in the starting XI if Thomas Tuchel wants to build off of the momentum that this win has started.

Can Bayern Munich keep it going?

