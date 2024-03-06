Eric Dier revels in victory as Bayern Munich slams Lazio

Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier was not exactly a popular acquisition during the winter transfer window.

At a time when some fans were expecting the club to splurge on a big name, Dier came on as a cost-efficient loan.

As it turns out, that was some astute business from Bayern Munich, as Dier played a key role in helping the team push past Lazio 3-0 in the Champions League.

“Coming from the situation we were in, there was a lot resting on this game for us and I think we handled it really well. There’s a long way to go in the season and, in the Champions League, anything is possible. We’re excited for the next round, that was the objective for today,” Dier told BBC 5 Live (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m settling in really well: the club, the city, the fans have all received me in a way that has made it easy for me to settle in. And I’m just really enjoying my football, really enjoying playing for this club; everything is a lot of fun. I’m just trying my best to help the the team.”

Undoubtedly, Dier has done just that since joining the club back in January. When the club has needed the Englishman to step his game up on the pitch, while also providing some on-field leadership, Dier has been up to the task.

