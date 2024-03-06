Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer thrilled with Bayern Munich’s effort and execution vs. Lazio

Bayern Munich’s 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League was a product of a determined team.

According to Joshua Kimmich, the team played with supreme confidence and focus:

“I was definitely pleased with the way we played. Of course, confidence comes through good games. We were focused for 90 minutes today,” Kimmich told German outlet kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Manuel Neuer had a great view of the 10 Bavarians in front of him and could see that the players were able to execute the coach’s plans.

“We implemented the plan today and had very good positional play. The defensive performance was very good,” Neuer told Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Like Neuer and Kimmich, Bayern Munich fans would sign up for more of those performances to close out the season.

