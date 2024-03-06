Thomas Tuchel praises Bayern Munich’s discipline after Lazio thrashing

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has not had many opportunities to praise his team’s performance of late, but after the team 3-0 shellacking of Lazio in the Champions League. the boss had a chance to reflect on the things that went well.

“We were very disciplined. It was a very solid, very disciplined performance. We haven’t lost our heads. We played a little bolder and had a better rhythm. And then of course things got better through the goal and then the second goal at the perfect time. This gave us confidence and we deserved to win the game in the end,” Tuchel told Prime Video DE (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

It was a truly complete effort for the Bavarians and hopefully one where the team can continue to improve upon. At its best, Bayern Munich is still among the best teams in Europe.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich's dominant 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League?

