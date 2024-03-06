 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich happy for Aleksandar Pavlović’s performance vs. Lazio

Bayern Munich’s young midfielder put on show.

FC Bayern München v SS Lazio: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

After Bayern Munich’s 3-0 beatdown of Lazio in the Champions League, right-back Joshua Kimmich took time to talk over the impressive performance turned in by young midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović.

“He’s a boy who you can tell is enjoying himself on the pitch and wants to have every ball. I’m very happy for him that things are going this way for him. It’s not a coincidence. I enjoy playing with him,” Kimmich told Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Pavlović was, indeed, impressive. The 19-year-old completed 94% of his passes, including five of seven long balls. The youngster also only lost possession an astounding six times on 97 touches.

Free to roam forward with Leon Goretzka and a sturdy defense behind him, Pavlović was a force in the build-up and with his distribution in the attack. Clearly, the midfielder was on a mission to help his squad reach the quarterfinal round.

