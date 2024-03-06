“A very good step” — Max Eberl on Bayern Munich’s impressive display vs. Lazio

The Max Eberl effect?

Bayern Munich’s new board member for sport Max Eberl just started on March 1st and it has not taken long for the mood to start changing around Säbener Straße.

The Bavarians took charge in the Champions League on Tuesday with a resounding 3-0 victory over Lazio — overturning their 1-0 deficit after the first leg in Rome and confirming their entry into the UCL quarterfinals.

“A very good step, important for self-confidence,” Eberl said afterwards in comments captured by Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau (via @iMiaSanMia). “The coach wanted it, the players wanted it. We defended very well as a team and had fun with the ball — also because the fans were there today. We have to keep going this way.”

A rocking stadium, dominant attacking football, not a single shot conceded...it is almost like Bayern is not in the throes of crisis and about to part ways with its head coach, Thomas Tuchel.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s dominant 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!