Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer hails “great coach” Thomas Tuchel after Champions League win

Thomas Tuchel forever?

The embattled Bayern Munich head coach is still leaving at the end of the season, having essentially been sacked following a poor run of form in February. But after Bayern’s 3-0 Champions League win over Lazio on Tuesday, there is, for the moment at least, time for good words.

“Thomas Tuchel is a great coach,” said club president Herbert Hainer, as captured by kicker journalist Georg Holzner (via @iMiaSanMia). “But of course if we had been eliminated today it would have been more than unfortunate. He is very focused and relieved that we have clarity for everyone. Everyone now knows where they stand. We want to finish the season with Thomas.”

But not next season...right?

If Bayern strikes out on all its targets and Tuchel continues this turnaround in form, it will start to be an interesting question.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s dominant 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!