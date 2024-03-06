Despite “unusual situation”, Harry Kane says Bayern Munich will fight on for Thomas Tuchel

Harry Kane was one of Bayern Munich’s star players during the team’s 3-0 trouncing of Lazio in the Champions League.

The Englishman knows, however, that this is not exactly a normal way to operate as head coach Thomas Tuchel is slated to leave the club after the season.

“It’s an unusual situation. As I said before, as players we have a responsibility to achieve every win in every competition, not only for the coach but also for the club,” said Kane (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Of course, we know we have to improve, but nights like this can really change the season. I’m really proud of the boys and we just have to keep this momentum going.”

Staying? Going? None of that might matter if Bayern Munich can continue to turn in strong performances like it did on Tuesday vs. Lazio.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s dominant 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!