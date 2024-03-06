Thomas Tuchel breaks toe but Bayern Munich sprints past Lazio in Champions League Round of 16

No pain, no gain. Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel broke a toe prior to the team’s Champions League elimination game on Tuesday against Lazio in a pre-game talk that got a little too amped up.

Or perhaps Tuchel was telling him to go break a leg — and then took that in a literal direction.

“I kicked a box in the dressing room during the motivational speech and hurt my big toe. I don’t think I can take the shoe off. The team was wondering why I was sitting for almost 90 minutes,” Tuchel explained after the match (via @iMiaSanMia).

The energy certainly translated to the Bavarians’ performance. Bayern played no-holds barred football for 90 minutes, smashing Lazio to the tune of 3-0. Unlike its head coach, Bayern did not limp to the finish.

Thomas Tuchel limping on the way out of the stadium [ @StefanKumberger]

pic.twitter.com/Vpf9dawcVI — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 5, 2024

“Thomas is on board with full enthusiasm and passion,” cracked club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen (captured via @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern president Herbert Hainer chimed in, too. “Personally, I would rather the coach break his toe than one of our players,” he said — as captured by Az journalist Patrick Strasser.

