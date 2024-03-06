Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Lazio; Tottenham Hotspur “attentive” to Joshua Kimmich’s possible exit; Arsenal narrows down striker list; Mathys Tel already getting extension?; Manchester United has new boss on its radar?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich needed to make a statement and it did just that.

The Bavarians dropped Lazio 3-0 in the Champions League to advance on to the quarterfinal round of the competition. Not to overstate things, but this was as complete of a performance as we have seen in quite a long time from Bayern Munich — and much of it could be attributed to the play of some men who either became forgotten over the course of this season or who weren’t even on the club’s radar as major contributors at the start of the season.

Let’s get right to it! Here are some quick hitters on the match:

As always, let’s kick things off with a look at Thomas Tuchel’s lineup selections:

As expected, Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Dier started at center-back, but Raphaël Guerreiro got the nod over Alphonso Davies in a surprising move. With the news breaking that Kim Min-jae was on the “B” unit during the squad’s final training, there was not much question left that he would start on the bench.

Tuchel opted to leave Mathys Tel out of the lineup, which went against pregame reports. After scoring in Friday’s draw vs. SC Freiburg, it was assumed Tel would get the call, but Tuchel went with Harry Kane, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, and Jamal Musiala. It is hard to blame Tuchel for this. Part of his coaching reputation is on the line and it would have been a risk to roll with the youngster over more established players. That said, it also gave Tuchel the chance to use Tel at any point if Sané showed signs of his injuries bothering him, or if Müller or Musiala turned in a wretched performance.

Early on, the attack looked like it was building toward something, but just could not find that last bit of precision or make that one extra pass early enough. Even though getting to that final stage before a goal proved elusive, you could see a true sense of urgency within the squad. It really did seem as if they were determined not to lose...and not to let their home fans down.

Leon Goretzka’s role in the match was interesting as he almost appeared to act as a third-center-back at times. That deeper role not only supported the regular center-backs, but allowed Kimmich and Guerreiro to effectively play as wing-backs in the attack and take more chances offensively. For as much Tuchel’s tactics have backfired at times this season, this one worked.

In the 37th minute, a diving header from Ciro Immobile missed the net. On another day, Immobile buries that and puts Bayern Munich in a very tough spot.

Bayern Munich got on the scoreboard in the 38th minute with a goal from Kane, which was a beautiful deflected header finish. Aleksandar Pavlović sent a ball in toward Müller, who got it over to Guerreiro, who sent it in Kane’s direction (likely unintentionally) before the Englishman did what he does. It was a great team goal that was reminiscent of old times.

Bayern Munich’s second goal (in the second minute of added time in the first half) was masterful — and was a combination of two players, whom Tuchel had no use for earlier in the season. De Ligt hit a thunderous volley off of a corner that Müller got his head on (it was hit so hard you could argue it was self defense) for another score. Finally, Bayern Munich was looking like Bayern Munich.

A 2-0 lead going into halftime was incredible and that needed jolt of confidence that the Bavarians desperately needed.

Kane would go on to make it 3-0 in the 66th minute to really put the pressure on Lazio. Much as Maurizio Sarri had feared heading into the match, Lazio was fatigued mentally and physically. The Italian side just did not have the same energy that it had in the first leg. Without that boost, Bayern Munich just overwhelmed the scuffling Serie A side.

Kane operating near the box was unstoppable and he was able to do what he does best — score goals. This is why Bayern Munich got him...this is why they needed him...and this is how he needs to be used moving forward.

Aside of Goretzka excelling in his role, this was the best performance from Kimmich at right-back that we have seen since his move back to the position (on a temporary basis). Also, Pavlović was tremendous as well. The kid just continues to shake off any down moments and persevere.

I get it — no one wanted Eric Dier. However, he has continued to put in strong performances. You really could do a helluva lot worse for a fourth center-back than the Englishman. Should he be a permanent starter? No, but the guy deserves credit for being thrown into a really tough position and handling it with aplomb.

That said, it is hard to figure out how Tuchel is going to put De Ligt back on the bench. When the team needed a center-back to put the defense on his back, De Ligt stepped up.

Lazio was completely cooked, which is really unfortunate for them. They just had nothing left in the tank.

Jamal Musiala was handful for Lazio to handle anytime he turned with the ball.

Knowing Sané’s health, why did Tuchel leave him on so long?

Overall, this is what fans have been waiting for. Tuchel implemented some fresh ideas, the team played up to its potential, and things all just fell into place by virtue of the talent and cohesion that was evident on the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur is keeping a close eye on what happens in the potentially combustible situation brewing between Bayern Munich and Joshua Kimmich.

The Germany international seems to not be enjoying life under lame duck coach Thomas Tuchel and it is fair to wonder if the relationship between Kimmich and the club has taken a hit because of the bitterness between Tuchel and Kimmich:

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on the Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich. A report from HITC via Fichajes claims that the German international is keen on a move to England and he could push for a move in the summer. Tottenham are reportedly ‘attentive’ to his situation and they could look to sign him in the summer. It is no secret that they need more quality and depth in the middle of the park. The 29-year-old midfielder will add defensive cover and control to the side. He is versatile enough to operate as a full-back as well. Kimmich is a proven performer at the highest level and he has won major trophies with the German club. The opportunity to sign him cannot be turned down. Spurs need players of his quality if they want to compete for major trophies. The midfielder is at the peak of his powers right now and he could hit the ground running in the Premier League. The opportunity to showcase his qualities in English football will certainly be an attractive proposition for the player. Meanwhile, Tottenham will face competition from Liverpool and Manchester United as well. It remains to be seen whether the North London outfit can win the race for his signature. The 29-year-old German international has a contract with Bayern Munich until the summer of 2025 and therefore he could be available for a reasonable price at the end of the season. He will enter the final year of contract in the summer and the German outfit will be under pressure to cash on him.

After that devastating draw to SC Freiburg on Friday, Bayern Munich are in a very dark place. The Bundesliga is all but gone, which leaves only the Champions League as the sole chance of silverware this season. Unfortunately, the team is carrying a 1-0 deficit from the first leg into this week’s game versus Lazio, and it’s hard to see how the players will bounce back. Where will things go from here?

In this episode, INNN and Cyler discuss the following:

What are the chances that Bayern Munich progress to the Champions League quarter-finals?

How does this current edition of Bayern stack up against Lazio?

Would Thomas Tuchel bench Thomas Müller for a recently returned Leroy Sané? Should he?

More lineup options and how they stack up — Kimmich vs Laimer, Guerreiro vs Davies, De Ligt vs Dier, etc.

Should the board keep Thomas Tuchel if he loses to Lazio? What’s the point in sacking him?

Looking at potential interim solutions.

The issue with Xabi Alonso — why it could all go wrong for Bayern Munich.

Alternatives to Xabi discussed, including Hansi Flick, Sebastian Hoeneß, and more.

Cyler finally snaps and suggests Xavi as a potential coaching option.

INNN explains why Thomas Müller would bench Thomas Müller if he became coach (yeah the pod went off the rails a bit).

The Alphonso Davies contract situation is a travesty.

What Davies’ contract issues say about the people in charge of Bayern Munich right now.

Bayern Munich travelled to SC Freiburg and looked like it was still asleep on the bus for the first part of the game, but after a furious comeback, the Bavarians once again failed to complete the mission as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

There is plenty to talk about regarding this contest, so let’s not waste any more time:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI.

A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.

The first 25 minutes were painful, but somehow Bayern Munich rebounded.

Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala stepped in when plays needed to be made.

Manuel Neuer showed that he still has it.

Joshua Kimmich looked irate when he was removed from the match.

A lapse in Bayern Munich’s defending once again reared its ugly head.

What now?

Is Bayern Munich already attempting to atone for the sins of Thomas Tuchel?

Roughly two weeks ago, rumors started to circulate that Mathys Tel was open to a move away from Bavaria this summer. The rumors started almost immediately after Tuchel talked to the media about why Tel was not playing as much as the youngster would like.

Now, Tel has started consecutive games and could end up with a contract extension as well:

During the meeting with Mathys Tel's agent last week, Bayern have also touched on potential new deal to be discussed in the next months.



Nothing urgent or imminent as Bayern have priorities like Musiala, Davies, Kimmich; but just to confirm he's key part of future project. pic.twitter.com/JqBnNo1K87 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 5, 2024

Tuchel’s rough handling of the squad has certainly created more headaches than his tenure at Bayern Munich has been worth. If Bayern Munich already has to prematurely buck up more to keep Tel happy (and for the pain and suffering caused by Tuchel), it is just one more example of how Tuchel has had an ill impact on the club.

The news cycle surrounding Bayern Munich is wild at the moment.

Coaches coming in...players going out...other players coming in? There are no shortage of topics to discuss, so let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode: