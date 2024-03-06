Bayern Munich Campus Roundup: Munich derbies light up the weekend

This is the FC Bayern Campus Roundup, which will cover the results of Bayern Munich’s U-23, U-19 and U-17 teams. As always, the highlights to each match are linked on top of the results of each respective match. Only the live stream of the U-23s is available for free. Without futher ado, here is the round up:

There was some positive news ahead of this match, with Younes Aitamer starting and Aseko Nkili back and fit for the match. Nkili did not play today, but will surely be eased back into fitness over the coming months. Experienced center-back Steve Breitkreuz was also unavailable following his red card from last week, with Kevin Wimmer replacing him. Otherwise, the starting XI was unchanged.

Coming off of a very solid win over Aschaffenburg last week, Bayern’s spirits were high and a 20-minute barrage of Schalding-Heining opened the match as Bayern created chance after chance. However, the match itself was scrappy and swung either way for large stretches. After two quickfire goals from either side, a 1-1 heading into the break was probably fair. In a big twist, however, the referee showed a red card to Wimmer for tackling a player in a last man situation. Considering that the attacker was dribbling away from the goal when the tackle was made, it was a very harsh decision. However, Bayern acquitted themselves well after the red card, kept the match scrappy and uneven despite the disadvantage and managed to hold on to a respectable draw.

As Bayern II introduces more and more U-19 players into the mix, the goal for the rest of the season is clear: With 11 matches left, the finish in the table is no longer important. The aim is now to give as many players inexperienced with the rigors of adult football a chance in the Regionalliga. The next chance to do so will be on Friday, March 8 at 1PM EST. The full match against Schalding-Heining can be found via this link.

How disappointing. Losing a game to this crowd is never fun. Interestingly, as this game was a day after Bayern II’s draw, both Asp Jensen and Nkili stepped down to the U-19 squad for this match, with Asp Jensen accruing 95 minutes over both games. In general, it was a very strong lineup and featuring the vast majority of Bayern’s best U-19 players. It seemed that Bayern was very intent on winning this game.

Which makes the eventual loss sting all the harder. Bayern started roughly, allowing their noisy neighbors to boss the game and leading to a deserved lead for the team in the blue and white. Fortunately, Bayern managed to fight back and score two goals before halftime, with Jonah Kusi-Asare bagging his first goal for the club in his second start and an opposition defender scoring a rather ridiculous own goal. The halftime lead always seemed undeserved, though and the wrong side of Munich kept up the pressure. The turnaround seemed inevitable and 1859+1 forward Mike Gevorgyan complied, hitting a double to win them the game.

Having lost 5 of the last 6 games, Bayern will be frustrated at the current state of affairs. Relegation is still far from a possibility-with seven games left, Bayern is 13 points clear of the drop-but the team will expect better performances than the rather disappointing domestic effort shown in the last few weeks. However, if the team does continue to do as well in the UEFA Youth League as they are now, it would be easy to forget the domestic distress. Bayern’s next match is next Friday, March 8, at 12:30pm EST.

Before this game is discussed, it should be pointed out that the U-17 also had a derby against the 59+1 guys during the week on Wednesday, February 28. This game turned out the right way, with the Bayern U-17s coming out on top 2-0.

This weekend’s game was less comfortable. It was a game of few chances and little demonstration of the individual brilliance on the pitch, though the game opened up with a heart in mouth moment for Bayern as a poor give away in the build up player allowed a Karlsruhe forward to go 1-on-1, though the shot fortunately went wide. A quick fire double shortly before half time did give Bayern control of the match, though a 76th minute penalty made things interesting towards the end. But a win is a win, in the end.

With this win, Bayern’s U-17 side finally goes top of the U-17 table with 50 points after 21 games. The lead over second place Eintracht Frankfurt is only via goal difference, but it is still a big moment.