3-0! Bayern Munich triumph in the DFB-Pokal Frauen quarterfinals

It was a 3-0 kind of Tuesday for Bayern Munich, whose men’s and women’s teams both advanced in elimination games by the same scoreline.

While the men overturned a Round of 16 Champions League deficit against Lazio, the Frauen earlier in the day took care of business in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals against Carl Zeiss Jena.

Former Chelsea star Pernille Harder gave Bayern an early lead (12’) and striker Jovana Damnjanović supplied the remaining two goals (14’, 42’) in a rout.

Bayern took care of all the scoring in the first half before cruising through the second.

However, it does not get easier from here. Waiting at the semifinals round is Eintracht Frankfurt, a top-three team in the Frauen-Bundesliga. That match will be played on March 30th...but it will be the second time in the next month the teams face off. Bayern travels to Frankfurt to face them in the league on Saturday, giving them an early preview of their tournament foes while also facing a big test in their bid to repeat as German champions.

Find the full match report at FCBayern.com.