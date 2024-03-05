Match Awards from Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Lazio

What a performance from Bayern Munich. An inspiring win to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals driven by some exceptional individual performances.

Jersey Swap: Matteo Guendouzi

It was a tough night for Lazio, and they never had much going for them after the first 20 minutes. However, Guendouzi made life difficult for Bayern Munich at times, especially early on. While the Frenchman and former Arsenal FC player had some wasteful opportunities, he was one of the better performers on the Italian side.

Der Kaiser: Matthijs de Ligt

Thomas Tuchel or whoever manages Bayern Munich moving forward needs to start De Ligt. He commands the defense and adds an incredible attacking threat that other options for Bayern simply do not have. His wonder strike at the end of the first half was headed in by Müller to give Bayern the decisive second goal. Honorable mention to all the defenders and midfield for not allowing a single shot on target for Lazio.

Fußballgott: Aleksandar Pavlović

Pavlovic distributes the ball like he’s been in the league for a decade. Incredible football IQ and precision from the young midfielder yet again. Not a flawless game, but Pavlović is showing some real potential. It will only get harder and harder for Tuchel to sit the starlet again with each of these performances. The award could have also gone to Goretzka for some great defensive actions.

Der Bomber: Harry Kane

The England captain did exactly what Bayern Munich needed tonight — he scored the first goal. While it wasn’t pretty, Kane put enough on it to get past the Lazio keeper and send the Allianz Arena into raptures. After that, the game opened up and as a result of Kane’s goal, Bayern swiftly marched on. The cherry on top to his performance was the cushion goal to make it 3-1 on aggregate.

Meister of the Match: Thomas Müller

The Bayern veteran inspired the whole squad today. Müller was here, there, and everywhere. Müller set up the first goal and then smashed in De Ligt’s cross to give the Bavarians the lead heading into the second half. Müller played a part in all three of Bayern’s goals. It is hard not to love this man.

