Report: Bayer Leverkusen irked with Bayern Munich over alleged contact with Xabi Alonso

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), things really could be heating up between Bayern Munich and its top head coaching candidate — Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso:

Should he leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer, Xabi Alonso is leaning towards a move to FC Bayern. Talks have already taken place, not only with his management but also with Alonso himself. The Spaniard would cost a compensation fee of €15-25m this summer.

While that might see a little harmless — or even discounted completely by some — the part regarding the “talks” between Alonso and Bayern Munich could be seen as very troublesome, especially for Die Werkself. As expected, Bild (via @iMiaSanMia) is reporting that all of this talk is beginning to perturb Bayer Leverkusen:

Bayer Leverkusen are very irritated by recent reports about talks between Bayern and Xabi Alonso, the coach’s alleged willingness to move to Munich and a potential compensation fee. Leverkusen insist they haven’t set any fee for Alonso nor is there a release clause. They also know nothing about any discussions between Alonso and Bayern. FC Bayern also firmly reject that they held negotiations with Alonso. The club’s bosses are still waiting for a signal from Alonso as to whether he is available for concrete negotiations — that hasn’t happened yet.

What about Liverpool? It appears the Premier League side has operated via the proper channels per Sport Bild:

When Liverpool inquired to Alonso’s agent Iñaki Ibanez, the agent passed the interest directly on to Leverkusen. In the case of the alleged negotiations with Bayern, Leverkusen insist that didn’t happen. When Xabi Alonso extended his contract until 2026, there was a verbal agreement with Leverkusen that the club would not stand in his way if he wishes to move to a top club such as his former clubs Bayern, Liverpool or Real Madrid. Leverkusen would ask for a compensation fee in exchange for Alonso’s release. Since Bayern are a direct competitor in the league, this fee could well be higher than, for example, Liverpool. However as of now, Leverkusen have no concrete replacement in mind. They’re still expecting Alonso to stay.

Finally, Sport Bild’s Christian Falk also had his own information, which conflicts with Plettenberg’s report:

Update Xabi Alonso‘s future:

❇️ Alonso made no decision about his future

❇️ There were no negotations between Bayern and Alonso yet

❇️ Alonso didn‘t say to Bayern that he prefers a Move to Munich over Liverpool

❇️ Leverkusen would demand a fee for Alonso, but didn‘t discuss a sum — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 5, 2024

This is not the first time Plettenberg and Falk have had reports with opposing views on a situation. That time, it appears that Plettenberg had the better sources.

Regardless, it is no secret that Alonso is coveted by both Bayern Munich and Liverpool FC. Even with the denials from Bayern Munich, it is not out of the realm of possibility that Alonso’s camp is already engaging in talks with any interested parties. As for Alonso himself, that would be a shock to see the coach personally engaging in discussion.

