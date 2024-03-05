Report: Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae could be on the bench for Lazio match in Champions League

With Dayot Upamecano out with a red card suspension, Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has been expected to roll with Kim Min-jae and Matthijs de Ligt against Lazio in the Champions League.

Not so fast my friend.

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Min-jae was not training with the “A” unit on Monday, which could indicate that Tuchel has made the decision to start De Ligt and Eric Dier against Lazio in today’s knockout match:

Kim Min-jae was not with the ‘A’ team in the final training session today. The Korean is likely to start on the bench against Lazio, with Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Dier preferred as center-back duo.

This would be a shocking move for Tuchel, who used Min-jae extensively when healthy this season. The South Korean has had an up-and-down inaugural campaign in Bavaria, but his heavy international schedule, squad injuries at Bayern Munich, and Tuchel’s insistence on playing so much early in the season have led the 27-year-old to looking a little run down of late.

With a little more rotation, Bayern Munich’s backline might have been better equipped to handle a situation like it is facing today at the Allianz Arena.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on the Bayern Munich vs. Lazio match in the Champions League? Check out the Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below: