Serhou Guirassy on Bayern Munich’s shortlist for the summer transfer window

Serhou Guirassy has been the talk of the Bundesliga this campaign. Guirassy has accumulated 20 goals, only second behind Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

That is a special accomplishment considering Guirassy missed several matches due to injury while in his hottest form of the year. Now Europe’s top clubs are looking for attacking help next season, and Guirassy’s name is one of the hottest.

Bayern Munich is reported to have their eyes on Guirassy as they look to replace Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting this summer. There is currently a €20 million release clause in place but certainly worth the money if Guirassy can maintain even half of his scoring pace going forward.

Serhou Guirassy is on Bayern's list as they look to sign a striker in the summer to replace Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Stuttgart are informed about Bayern's interest. Release clause €20m. Guirassy's decision is not expected before the end of April/early May [@Plettigoal] pic.twitter.com/NqITCY6UOh — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 4, 2024

Stuttgart is reportedly informed of the interest, but Guirassy’s decision is not expected until later in the Spring. Bayern certainly will not be the only club interested and with Harry Kane being virtually irreplaceable at Bayern, Guirassy might not get the minutes and role he is expecting in Bavaria.

Needless to say, Bayern would have another star in their roster if they could manage to get Guirassy’s signature.